GAA Club Notices for week commencing Mon 15th July

GAA Club Notices for the week commencing Mon 15th July

07/17/2019

Dulwich Harps

On Saturday the ladies travelled to the south coast to take part in the St Jude’s 7 aside tournament in Bournemouth.

The girls done extremely well in reaching the final of the tournament only to lose out to a strong side from Oxford. There are no games for the ladies for the next few weeks however they continue to train on Monday’s and Wednesday evenings on the Rye.

It is a busy week coming up for the lads with two games in five days which will define this seasons league campaign. Sitting joint top of division two, a victory in one of their final two games should be enough to secure a league final at the end of July.

First up is St Brendan’s on Tuesday night in Greenford. This will be a stern test for the lads as the west Londoners are a well-established intermediate side and have already secured a trophy this season.

Then on Sunday, the lads are scheduled to take on Harlesden Harps at home in Peckham. Throw in at 2pm. We would encourage anyone around south London on Sunday to come out and cheer the lads over the line and join us for a post-match pint in the Man of Kent.

As always, we are on the lookout for new players or committee members and if you are interested in joining our welcoming club please contact Enda on 07522723765 (men’s) or Mackenzie on 07398633018 (ladies).

Finally, the club would like to pass on its condolences on hearing the news that our former honorary President Father Seamus Hetherton, from Virginia, Co Cavan, passed away last week.

Fr Seamus was a former All-Ireland winner with Cavan in 1952 and played right half forward on the day, kicking a point from play into the Hill.

In a lovely interview with Damian Dolan of the Irish world last year, Fr Seamus recalls his time here in London when he moved over shortly after being ordained as a priest in 1955.

Being based in St George’s Cathedral, Southwark, Fr Seamus recalls, how he was just ‘ten minutes walk from Big Ben’.

He went on to say, “The parish priest was a Canon Bogan and he wanted me there because he wanted to boost the fact that I was an All Ireland winner. It would go down well with the big Irish congregation at St George’s – it was all Irish at that time,” he said.

His inter-county days with Cavan may have been over, but he hadn’t left the GAA completely behind him. He formed St George’s Harps in London, the headquarters of which was in Blackheath and he recalls having to put the goalposts up before every game, and take then down afterwards.

“I remember playing football one morning and then having to rush back to St George’s because there was Confirmation. The Bishop saw my red face and he said to me ‘why the red face?’. I told him I was playing football, and he said ‘good on ya, keep it up’,” he recalls with fondness.

We are grateful for Fr Seamus and the many more like him who have helped to keep our Gaelic games alive and thriving here in south London.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Eire Og, London

Upcoming Fixtures:

This weekend sees both our Intermediate & Reserve Teams in action.

First up is the Intermediate clash with Taras which takes place at 2.30pm in Wormwood Scrubs. This is a hugely important game with the prospect of a Leage Semi-Final & promotion still on the cards.

On Sunday, the Reserves get their Championship campaign underway with an 11am throw-in against St. Josephs in Greenford. After defeat by the narrowest of margins in the league, Éire Óg will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes, this time around.

All support most welcomed & appreciated for the upcoming matches.

The Faltering Fullback Golf Society:

The Faltering Fullback in Finsbury Park are setting up a golf society for those in the area that are interested in some social golf in the upcoming months. If anyone is interested, please send a message via WhatsApp to 07900 186 711 to find out about upcoming events!

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing & ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

St Clarets

3 days of non stop football, over 80 Clarets players, 80 ice creams, 40 games of football, 13 tired mentors, 7 age groups, 9 teams, several sing songs, 5 bottles of sun cream (at least), a few tears, 1 trip to a&e, 1 final, 1 semi final, 3 quarter finals, plenty cuts and bruises but over 80 happy kids, parents and mentors.

What is the craziest weekend of the youth GAA year ! St Clarets took it by storm, we were lucky enough to have a team in every one of the boys age groups and to be able to play “ball for ball” with some of the best teams in the country !!

Now whether the ball bounced for you or against you this weekend we are super proud of every player who represented us in a green and white jersey and how far you have all come !!

Well done especially to our u11s who were knocked out in the quarter final of the shield on Saturday , u13s who topped the groups but got knocked out in the semi-final of the cup by the eventual cup winners on Sunday and to our girls team who were defeated in the final of the u18 ladies competition.

We would like to thank all the mentors; John, Becky, Lisa, Tadhg, Liam, Paddy, Barry, Gerry, Nick, Colleen, Martin, Marie and Denis. For all their hard work over this weekend and throughout the season. And to all the parents and family members who came out to support and made up “Camp Clarets.”

Thanks a million to the abc committee for their brilliant tournament we had a fabulous time!! We are already looking forward to next year!!!

Anyways, back to the club notes!

A massive congratulations to the senior team who are currently top of the league as of last Tuesdays win against St Anthony’s. This means that we will be promoted to division two next season!

And we are absolutely delighted to also have a place in the league final which is currently fixed for Sunday 28th July. Seniors had a challenge game against glen rovers last night in Watford

I hope you all have a fabulous week!

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Our Cul Camp is running from 22nd July to 26th July and is now fully booked, we look forward to a great week of football, fun and friendship. This is a very exciting camp as it is the first ever CUL camp to take place in Britain.

Huge Congratulations to our U15’s boys who had an impressive win over Dulwich Harps in the Division 1 final at Ruislip on Wednesday night.

Congratulations to St Robert Southwell school who were the ABC Primary School Shield Winners, a special mention to our Tara players on the team – Ciara Fogarty, Caoimhe Howley, Kate Thornton, Carys Finnerty, Jessica Baxter, Cara O’Sullivan , Regan Barry & Mason Rolph.

What a busy weekend we had at the ABC’s, well done to all our boys and girls who took part we are very proud of you all , your behaviour on and off the field was excellent.

Huge congratulations to our U11, U13 & U15 boys who retained the All Britain Champion cups by playing some great football. Our U17s narrowly missed a place in the final after losing a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

Our U8’s & U10s played fantastic skillful football and had plenty of fun along the way.

Our girls performed really well with our U12s reaching the shield semi-final, our U14s reaching the Shield final where they were beaten by St Josephs.

Our U16s played great football & our U18s did fantastic winning three games and qualified for the semi-final where they were unlucky to lose out to St Clarets by a single point.

A big thank you to all the support we received from our managers, coaches, parents and supporters, it was fantastic to see so many Tara shirts in Greenford over the weekend and makes us all proud to belong to the Tara family.

Youth Dates for the Diary:

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22nd – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Thomas McCurtains

What a fantastic weekend for our underage teams. McCurtains sent 6 teams (3 Hurling & 3 Football) and 75 players to the ABCs in Greenford last weekend. Some of the results may not have gone our way but everyone enjoyed the day.

U15 Football:

The U15s played some free flowing football and won two of their group games but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to qualify for the knockout stages.

TMC 0-4 – St Kieran’s 1-4

TMC 3-4 – St Dymphna’s 1-2

TMC 0-4 – St Brendan’s 2-6

TMC 4-8 – Gael London 1-0

U11 Football:

Our U11s were unfortunately plagued with injuries losing two players in the first game. They battled on bravely though and put in some fine performances.

U17 Football:

Our U17s (a lot of the lads in their first year of playing Gaelic Football) battled hard against some really experienced teams. They put together some brilliant performances and managed to win one of their games.

TMC 1 03 – St Brendan’s 3 09

TMC 5 -05 – St Colmcilles 4 -05

TMC 1-05 -Parnells 3 -08

TMC 1-06 -Tara 5 06

U8 Hurling:

Our U8s won 1, drew 1 and lost 2 and played some fantastic Hurling throughout.

U11 Hurling:

Unbelievably the U11s lost their 3 matches by shear lucky scores, but overall they played really well and shouldn’t be disheartened. It was just one of those days for them.

U14 Hurling:

U14s beat Fr Murphys and Erin go Bragh, to get to the final to play against Fr Murphys (we were short players and some U11s stepped up to the mark without a word of complaint for all three matches) unlucky we were beat by two points in the final.

Well done to all the kids. They did the club, their parents and most importantly themselves proud and showed Hurling is alive in East London and Essex.

On the Senior front last week there were two important league matches in Goodmayes. Our Hurlers needed a win to keep their hopes of a League Final alive and the duly delivered a fantastic performance against Sean Treacys on Wednesday while on Thursday our Footballers got their second win of the league to retain their Division 1 status for next year.

At the weekend our Footballers travelled up to Liverpool and played John Mitchells in a challenge match. While it didn’t go our way in the first half the second was a much better performance with the highlights being Harry Corkerrys goal from the penalty spot and Ant Dennehys fine point from play. Hugh thanks to John Mitchells for the hospitality throughout the weekend and it was great to reconnect with former Macs Jake & Noleen Conway and JP McArdle. We hope to return the favour soon.

On Monday our Hurlers practically secured their place in the League final with a fantastic win over Robert Emmetts in Goodmayes. It was a cagy first half and it was nip and tuck with nothing separating the teams after 15 minutes at 6 points a piece. The next 15 was the defining period of the game as McCurtains took control outscoring their opponents by 1-04 to a point to open up a 6 point lead at half time, Stephen Cronin with the goal on the 23 minute mark as he finished a well worked team move.

The second half started at a blistering pace as the Emmetts looked to reduce the deficit. But with both defences on top it took 5 minutes to trouble the scoreboard thanks to a Dean Corrigan point. Like the first period it was point for point for the first 15 minutes as both teams looked to stamp their authority on the game but again McCurtains finished the half the stronger a scored 1-04 with out reply thanks to some heroic defending to finish the game out. Full time score McCurtains 2-19, Emmetts 0-12.

On Wednesday the Hurlers are down to play Kilburn Gaels in their last League game in Ruislip. Next weekend our Footballers are out in Greenford with the Seniors playing Tir Chonaill Gaels in the League and the Reserves taking on Fulham Irish in the first round of the Championship.

Off the pitch, its time to get the golf clubs at the ready as our Golf Day takes place in Risebridge Golf Course, Risebridge Chase, Romford RM1 4PRJ on Saturday. If you are interested in participating please contact Jim McDermott on 07813 355 776 or Tom Keane on 07975 544 009. Tee off is from 10.00am and there is a breakfast roll and dinner included.

History & Centenary:

In preparation for our upcoming centenary in 2020 the club has formed a History and Centenary Sub Committee.

The aim of this committee is to investigate the long and illustrious history of Thomas McCurtains GAA Club, document it and form a comprehensive collection of documents detailing the Club’s history. If anyone would like to join the committee please contact Richard Ellis on 07803 519 394

We are reaching out to past members. We would love to hear your memories and any interesting stories you have.

If you have any photos, match programmes, old jerseys or any other memorabilia or a story to tell please contact Richard Ellis at mccurtainspro@gmail.com Any information would be great to hear.

Upcoming Events:

Golf Day – Risebridge Golf Course, Risebridge Chase, Romford RM1 4PRJ, Saturday 20th July 2019. If you are interested in participating or sponsoring the event in any capacity please contact Jim McDermott on 07813 355 776 or Tom Keane on 07975 544 009

Training:

Mens Football: Thursday at 7.30pm in Goodmayes

Mens Hurling: Thursday at 7.45pm in Goodmayes.

Ladies Football: Tuesdays at 7.00pm in Goodmayes & Thursdays at 7.00pm in West Ham.

Camogie: Monday and Wednesday at 7.00pm in West Ham

Underage: in Campion School

Hurling: Mondays at 6.45pm

Football: Wednesdays at 6.45pm

Results:

Mens Hurling: AIB Hurling League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains: 7-24, Sean Treacys: 0-04

Mens Football: AIB Football League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains: 4-12, North London Shamrocks: 2-06

Mens Hurling: AIB Hurling League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains: 2-19, Robert Emmetts: 0-12

Fixtures:

Mens Hurling: AIB Hurling League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v Kilburn Gaels, Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 4.30pm, Scrubs

Mens Football: AIB Football League Division 1 – Thomas McCurtains v Tir Chonaill Gaels, Sunday 21st July 2019 at 2.00pm, Greenford

Mens Football: Reserve Football Championship – Thomas McCurtains v Fulham Irish, Sunday 21st July 2019 at 3.30pm, Goodmayes

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have Gaelic Football & Hurling teams for both men and ladies from u-8s up to Adults.

We are based in East London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Gants Hill, Woodford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Stratford, Shoreditch, Bow, Canary Wharf, Romford, Dagenham, Brentwood & Chelmsford as well as many other areas. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact:

Mens Football: Pop Geraghty: 07493 046 064

Mens Hurling: Alan Power: 07925 175 910

Ladies Football: Aoife Kelly: 07922 833 102

Camogie: Eoin Kelly: 07729 746 052

Underage: Martin McGovern: 07807 830 556

Thomas McCurtains GAA Club would welcome coaching support in local schools and our training sessions.

Please check out Thomas McCurtain’s on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Or drop us an email on thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Club Shop:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

The club wishes to extend their deepest sympathies to former player Eamon Mc Conighley on the passing of his wife Emma. May she Rest in Peace.

Youths:

Greenford was the place to be at the weekend with the 8th Annual ABC Competition taking place for a four day stretch.

The club was well represented from U8’s right up to U16’s competing throughout the course of the weekend. Congratulations to our U11 Boys who reached the Cup Quarter Finals, U13 Boys who won the Plate on Sunday, and U15 Boys who reached the Shield Final on Saturday.

The Girls had a very successful weekend also taking home both the U12’s & U16’s Cups and our U14 Girls made it to the Cup Final narrowly losing out to Roger Casements. Well done to our U8’s and U10’s who played brilliantly on Friday.

Many thanks to all the organisers, volunteers, coaches and parents who helped out over the weekend, such an event would not be possible without you all!

Results:

Division 1 League – TCG Seniors 3-10 to 0-10 Fulham Irish.

Fixtures:

Tuesday 16th – Division 2 League – TCG Intermediates vs St Joes @ 7.15pm in Greenford.

Wednesday 17th – Division 1 League – TCG Seniors vs Neasden Gaels @ 7.15pm in Greenford.

Saturday 20th – Division 2 League – TCG Intermediates vs Garryowen @ 4pm in Greenford.

Sunday 21st – Division 1 League – TCG Seniors vs Thomas McCurtains @ 2pm in Greenford.

Tuesday 23rd – Championship Round 1 – TCG Intermediates vs St Brendan’s @ 7pm in Ruislip.

Thursday 25th – Division 1 League – TCG Seniors vs North London Shamrocks @ 7pm in Greenford.

