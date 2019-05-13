Club Notices: Week Commencing Monday 13th May

05/13/2019

Dulwich Harps

It was with a heavy heart that we learned of the passing of Siobhán McCann at the start of last week after her brave battle with cancer.

Siobhán was an integral part of our club here in London. Her time with us may have been short lived before her departure home, but she had a huge impact on us all on and off the field.

Siobhán remained so positive and courageous from the time of her diagnosis and throughout her fight, with her wonderful family, friends and GAA community supporting her.

The GAA was a massive part of her life, playing since the age of 5, representing her county and being a proud member of 3 clubs. This showed at her funeral with many club colours on display, at her request that bright colours be worn.

We extend our deepest sympathies to her father Brendan, mother Geraldine, brother Ciaran, sister Gráinne, brother in law Mark, her circle of friends and the community of St John’s GAC.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

On Friday our men defeated St Anthony’s on a scoreline of 3-17 to 1-3 to win the McCardle Cup, which they dedicated to Siobhán and a minute’s silence was observed before throw in.

We’re always welcoming new members and anyone that would like to join please get in touch with MacKenzie on 07398633018 or Enda on 07522723765.

Eire Og (London)

Upcoming Fixtures:

The intermediate team will travel to Greenford on 14th May for a league match vs St Anthony’s and then again on Tuesday May 21st for a McAleer & Rushe Shiels Cup Quarter final vs St Brendans with a 7pm throw in for both games.

Our reserve team have their first outing of the year on Saturday May 18th vs St Brendans in Greenford at 3:30pm. All and any support would be greatly appreciated.

Golf Classic:

The Annual Golf Classic has been confirmed for Saturday June 22nd which will again take place at the excellent Trent Park Golf & Country Club. Anyone interested in participating should contact Mick Savage or any of the committee.

Membership Due:

Membership is now due for all club members. £100 for players, £50 for dual players, £25 for students & £24 for non-playing members. For further information please contact Caolan Conroy.

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing& ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

Harlesden Harps

Upcoming fixture:

Harlesden Harps will begin their 2019 AIB Division 2 League campaign when we take on Parnells this coming Thursday 16th May at 7:00pm at Northwick Park, The Fairway, Wembley, HA0 3TQ, referee: Ger O’Shea.

As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game. Let’s start off the league campaign on a winning note.

County representation:

Congratulations to the various club players who recently togged out for the various London county teams. We had players representing the Harps on the Senior panel, the Junior team and not forgetting the London Masters side, well done all.

Training:

Training will take place on Tuesday evening this week, at 7:45pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line).

Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

Championship fixtures:

August 03rd/04th IFC R1v Éire Óg

August 24th/25th IFC R2 v Garryowen

September 07th/08th IFC R3 v St Joseph’s

Player recruitment:

A priority for the new season is to recruit new players of all levels. Whether you’re looking for a new club, just arrived in London, out of the game for a while or fancy trying out Gaelic Football for the first time then why not get in touch and a warm club welcome awaits.

Harps race night:

Harlesden Harps help a very enjoyable and well supported fundraising race night last Saturday in Greenes Bar, Neasden. Loads of fund and craic in what was a great night and a good chance for anyone to donate to club funds.

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Noel Furlong tel: 07895 726593

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Membership 2019:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Everyone please pay a club officer sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

Parnells

Most of the football activity last weekend involved the youth players. Parnells was represented at the St Kiernans Go Games U6, U8 and U10.

Some of our youngest players, making their first appearance in the U6’s donning a Parnells jersey for the first time, did the club proud. The U13’s had their first taste of gaelic this season and played in two very close and enjoyable games hosted by Taras; one win and one loss.

A special mention to Michael O’Brien who was injured, the club wishes him a speedy recovery. The girls continued to do well in their league games with wins last Friday evening as did the U15 with a very convincing win last Monday week.

Best of luck to every club side from U6 to U15 next week. Parnells look forward to hosting the Go Games Blitz this Sunday at Harrow Rugby Club for U6-U10 and U13 girls, information sent out to clubs earlier in the week.

Both the Senior team and Junior team look forward to mid-week games in their respective Leagues and a special mention for Connor Spinks who made his debut for the London Junior team in their recent game.

Parnells welcomes new players across all age groups and ability. For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680). Please note memberships are now due for everyone.

The Club would like to wish all our players’ good luck as the examination period begins; keep calm-your hard work will pay off and that applies to the parents as well!

Events: Parnells Youth Committee meeting 14/5 8.00pm at Harrow Rugby Club. Parnells Senior Golf Day 24th May at Mill Hill Gold Club, information on the Club website. Parnells Youth U13 Trip to Listowel will take place this May 24th-26th, contact Ollie Sheehy for information (07951 701206).

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

St Josephs

2019 Training:

The senior & reserve team training is continuing every Tuesday and Thursday night in Perivale Park at 19:30 – any new payers are always more than welcome, see the below ‘new players’ section if you are interested in getting involved in the club. Please keep an eye on Twitter and Facebook for any updates to this.

Results & Fixtures:

Our reserve team took to the pitch for the first time in many a season v North London Shamrocks in Greenford last Sunday. In what was an extremely competitive game for the first game of the season and this time of year a strong North London team ran out winners on a scoreline of 1-05 to 3-10. Well done to all who came along and took part – plenty of games to come for the guys to pick up some wins. Good luck to North London for the year ahead.

The next few weeks are a busy few. First up the Seniors take to the pitch Vs Tomas McCurtains in the semi-final of the Murphy Cup in Greenford, throw in time for this one is at 17:00 on Saturday (18th) a big performance needed by all.

On the Sunday (19th) the reserves are out in their second game of the season Vs Round Tower in Mitcham with a throw in time for that one being 14:00.

Then the following Thursday (23rd) the Senior team are due to play Harlesden in the quarter final of the Shiels Cup with a throw in time of 19:00 again in Greenford.

New Players & Members:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We are based in West London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Acton, Brentford, Ealing, Fulham, Greenford, Northfields, Ruislip and Wimbledon. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on 07956 666 979. We would be delighted to hear from you and get you involved with the club.

Membership:

Anyone that is still due to pay membership it is priced at £50 – you can pay either in person to any of the usual sources or directly into the bank account, please get in touch with the above contacts to obtain this

Golf day:

St. Josephs are having their annual Golf Day Classic on Saturday 25th of May in West Middlesex Golf Course. If anyone is interested in sponsoring or playing please get in touch with the Facebook or Twitter page.

Further details will be posted on the Facebook page on Tee off times, Fees etc.

Official Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website at http://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/gaa-clubs/united-kingdom/st-joseph-s-gaa-london.html.You will find a wide range of high-quality merchandise for the whole family!

Social Media

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Training continues this Friday @ Tara Park , Northwick Park playing fields, the Fairway Wembley, HA0 3TG. Training is for boys and girls ages 5 to 16 from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Everyone Welcome. We are starting additional training for girls on Tuesday nights beginning this Tuesday 14th May at Tara Park from 6.30pm for all age groups. New players welcome.

Well done to the Tara U15 boys who played against the North London lads and came out on top. Thanks to all the clubs for allowing their players to play.

Our U14 girls travelled to TCG for two league games on Friday night Vs TCG and North London Shamrocks/St Kiernans, despite being short a number of key players the girls acquitted themselves very well. Our O14 girls hosted St Clarets and Parnells at Tara Park on Friday night, our Green team and our Gold team played both teams and acquitted themselves very well on the night.

Well done to our under 10’s on Sunday at the St Kiernans Blitz who won 2 out of the 4 games. All good practice, everyone put 100% effort in. Keep it going boys.

Youth Dates for the Diary

U12 Trip to Mayo – 1st June

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22th – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Fixtures:

Championship Round 1, TCG Ladies v Thomas McCurtains, Saturday 18th – Time & Venue TBC.

Division 2 League – TCG Intermediates vs Round Towers, Sunday 19th May @ 3.30pm in Mitcham.

Conway Cup Quarter Final- TCG Seniors vs North London Shamrocks – Tuesday 21st @ 7pm in Tottenhall.

Shield Cup Quarter Final – TCG Intermediates vs Garryowen – Thursday 23rd @ 7pm in Greenford.

Youths:

The U11 youths will be out in action next Saturday for one of their first Go-Game Blitz of the season. Sunday will see the U6’s, U8’s & U10’s take part in their own Go-Game Blitz as well as the U13’s playing host to a Blitz in Greenford.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 9, 16, 17, 24. Lotto draw winners: Tom Mohan, Ronan Breen and Michael Cunningham. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

Tir Conaill Harps, Glasgow

Glasgow Gaels Vs Tir Conaill Harps:

All day on Friday the weather looked ideal for the Gaelic Football Glasgow Derby but that changed just before Throw in, when it dramatically started pouring down.

This isn’t the only change in Glasgow Recently with this being the first fixture at GG new home pitch at Clydebank Community sports hub and thankfully the brand new all-weather facilities meant the game was always going to go ahead (They’re not the only ones to move of course, Tir Conaill Harps have also moved recently to Cambuslang Rugby and sports Club).

The first 10 mins of the contest were relatively even as both teams took time to adapt to the extreme conditions. The break through finally came And it was from the men in Green and Gold with David Bouchier continuing his recent form with a well taken Goal. At this stage THC were having great success with balls into the full forward line. Conner Shannon’s link up play was working well and he got his reward with a well taken point.

Mid way through the first half TCH made a tactical change when Muiris Bartley came on and made an instant impact, running from midfield unmarked to ram the ball into the back of the net.

Aiden Brennan’s run from midfield was outstanding and lead to an unorthodox point. It looked like he had lost possession on more than one occasion and when it looked like he had over ran this opportunity for a score as he was surrounded by GG Defenders he lobbed the ball for a well taken point.

The first half came to a close at GG 0-2 THC 3-3 with David Bouchier getting another two scores with a goal and a point.

The weather didn’t get any better for the start of the second half with the teams taking the field looking like the first half was played in a swimming pool the brave spectators should have received a medal for lasting the game. Muiris Bartley had an outstanding second half scoring 1 – 2. David Boucheir also got another Goal. Connaire Shannon was rewarded for his continued running with another point.

Glasgow Gaels got a late penalty that they converted before sub Paul Molloy came on to score a late goal from range just before the final whistle to complete the scoring.

Well done to our U13 boys & U14 girls, who played the blitz in Edinburgh on Saturday.

It was a brilliant display of grit & determination, especially from our 8, 9 & 10 year olds who bolstered the teams to allow the matches to happen.

Senior training takes place on Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm and underage training on Friday at 6.30 both at Cambuslang Rugby and Sports Club.

