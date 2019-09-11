GAA Club Notices for the week commencing Mon 9th Sep

09/11/2019

Eire Og, London

Recent Fixtures:

Saturday presented itself with the opportunity for Eire Og to create history by qualifying for the semi-finals of the intermediate championship for the first time.

A win for either Garryowen or Eire Og would put them into the semi final to face Thomas McCurtains.

Eire Og got off to a whirlwind start aided by the breeze. Points from Tony Rogan, Joe McMahon and John Coyle amongst others gave them an eight point lead before Garryowen registered a score.

Two quick fire goals including a penalty very nearly had parity restored before a Coyle free opened up a 2 point lead.

With the final play of the half, Ciaran McElhinney set up Gabriel Dennehy to flick to the net to give the Haringey-based side a 5 point lead at half time.

The second half was a far cagier affair with the neither team looking to give any space. A third goal for Garryowen brought them back within a score which shortly dwindled down to two points.

Up stepped Mike MacDonogh to catch a break and after a mazy run, showcased his Pirlo/Padraic Joyce-esque abilities with a cross field pass to set up substitute Steve Hyland for a well taken point.

Garryowen responded with 2 frees to leave the minimum between the teams. It looked like Garryowen, who trailed throughout, would steal it at the end but the final pass went narrowly past the post and Eire Og saw out the match to win 1-13 to 3-6.

Best for Eire Og were Pat Tobin, Gabriel Dennehy and the unerring free taker John Coyle.

The club would also like to thank Meggie Murray for her score updates and pictures for those near and far that could not attend the match in Greenford. Thanks Meggie and same again next week!

Moving On:

The club wish to express their thanks to two club stalwarts who have moved on to pastures new in the recent weeks. Both Mick Savage and Naul Mullen have put countless hours of service into running the club and everyone involved in the club is extremely grateful. Best of luck with your future plans.

Upcoming fixtures:

The intermediate team will now face Thomas McCurtains on Sunday 15th September in the intermediate championship semi final. The game will take place at 3:30pm in Greenford Pitch 1. Any changes will be published on social media outlets. The team and management would appreciate all and any support for the team on Sunday.

Parnells

The Junior team played St Clarets last Saturday in the Championship. The end result was not what the club had hoped for losing 1-11 to 1-16 but the process of getting there is a massive achievement.

There were 27 players ready for action and a couple unable to make it and a line full of support for what has been a fantastic journey this season.

Bearing in mind this team had not existed until this year, it is remarkable that they have enjoyed so many victories and near wins and only a few games lost.

Everyone involved has done a fantastic job and should be recognised; the management team of Tony Griffin, John O’Sullivan, Ger Foley and Barney Breen, all the players who have continued their gaelic development stepping up from youth football, past players that have ‘returned’ to gaelic, family and friends who have come to all the games and a club committee and sponsor (JSM Specialist Services Ltd) behind the team, without these people, the job would have been much harder.

Although disappointed that the season is over, the team can’t wait for next season!

Also in action this weekend were the girls. Our U14 and U18 teams took part in the J French tournament, they were all delighted to get out and play football after a long summer break.

The U14 team were very young and after a lengthy wait to start and back to back games, their commitment and effort was without question and although no wins on the day, they never gave up.

The U18 had some very competitive games with 1 win and 2 losses. They dominated parts of the games but were let down by their finishing. Well done to all involved.

The Senior team will be involved in their remaining Championship games in the coming weeks so watch out for confirmation of time and venue.

Events:

Apart from a return to matches and blitzes in September, the club has three special dates to put in the diary and look forward to.

The Youth Golf Day is taking place on Friday 13th September at Stanmore Golf Club. We have a large number of golfers taking part and fabulous prizes and look forward to a successful day and thank all our sponsors in advance.

Also after the golf we will be welcoming Ballyporeen at Harrow Rugby Club who arrive in London that evening. All are welcome to come along and meet our visitors.

On Saturday 14th September we will be hosting our U12 Commemorative Games for the Ryan, Togher and Somers trophies.

This year we will be introducing a new trophy competition for an U13 girl’s competition in honour and in memory of Brendan Lynch (RIP).

We will be welcoming visiting teams including Sean McDermotts from Birmingham and Ballyporeen from Tipperary. The club will celebrate with football and family fun and hope that it will be a great success and look forward to everyone joining us.

The Youth Annual Presentation Day takes place on October 13th in Harrow Rugby Club from 3pm onwards. This is a great day of celebration of what the club has achieved on and off the field. More details to follow.

With the school summer holidays now over, training for the youth section has resumed for certain age groups (managers will be in contact for each age group concerned).

A great turnout last week and great to see everyone after the summer and enjoy the last few sessions in September.

The U17 team will return to training on the 12/9 at Northwick Park (7.00pm) in preparation for the forthcoming championship.

Senior team training is currently taking place on a Tuesday and Thursday at 7.00pm.

The season continues and Parnells are always happy to welcome new players at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, across all age groups and ability.

For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com Follow us on Facebook Parnells GAA London and on Twitter @parnells_london.

St Josephs

2019 Training:

The senior & reserve team training is continuing every Tuesday and Thursday night. Due to light constraints we will be training at 19:30 in West London Rugby Club this week – any new payers are always more than welcome, see the below ‘new players’ section if you are interested in getting involved in the club. Please keep an eye on Twitter and Facebook for any updates to this.

Results & Fixtures:

Over the last number of weeks the Senior team have been competing in the intermediate championship. With the group stages rounding off last week we have made it 3 from 3, recording victories over Garyowen (1-14 to 0-10), Eire Og (2-14 to 1-06) and Harlesden Harps (3-17 to 1-04).

This sets up the senior team for a semi-final showdown next Sunday (15/09/19) with a 5pm throw-in Greenford V Tir Connell Gaels. Please come along, show your support and help get the Joes lads the final.

New Players & Members:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We are based in West London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Acton, Brentford, Ealing, Fulham, Greenford, Northfields, Ruislip and Wimbledon. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required.

If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on 07956 666 979. We would be delighted to hear from you and get you involved with the club.

Golf day:

The Joes held their Annual golf classic day in West Middlesex Golf Club a number of weeks ago. It was a great success with a good turnout from both participants and players on the day. There was some great and some let’s say not so great rounds recorded, but well done to everyone who came along.

• 1st place – James Caden (collected on his behalf by Peter McNally)

• 2nd place – Stephen Bardon

• Longest drive – Jimmy Kelly

• Nearest the pin – Rod Doherty

We would like to thank everyone who took part, played, organised and sponsored on the day it really is appreciated. With your support to such events like this it makes the running of the club significantly easier

Official Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website at http://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/gaa-clubs/united-kingdom/st-joseph-s-gaa-london.html.You will find a wide range of high-quality merchandise for the whole family!

Social Media:

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Training continues this Friday @ Tara Park, Northwick Park playing fields, the Fairway Wembley, HA0 3TG. Training is for boys and girls ages 5 to 16 from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Everyone Welcome. New players welcome.

A massive thank you to all who attended our Tara J French 6th Annual Tournament on Saturday 7th September. It was so good to see all age groups enjoying the day; we were very proud to have clubs from England, Scotland & Ireland in attendance.

The skill and standard of football was fantastic. A big thank you to our wonderful coaches, parents, and supporters and to all who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure it is a success on the day. A special done to all our winners;

U12 – Cup -TCG, Shield – St Kiernans, Plate – NLS

U14 – Cup – TCG, Shield – Tara, Plate – Dunedin Scotland

U16 – Cup – TCG, Shield – Claddagh Gaels

U18 – Cup – St James, Galway

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Tir Chonaill Gaels

The club wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to former player Jason Mullarkey and his family on the passing of his mother Maureen Mullarkey. May she Rest in Peace.

Results:

Our U12, U14 and U16 Girls got us off to a flying start this weekend picking up all three cups at the JF French tournament in Greenford on Saturday morning.

The intermediates continued the victorious streak by beating CuChulainns 1-20 to 0-5 in round 3 of the Championship securing them a place in the semi-final.

To round up a busy weekend the Seniors had their first outing of the 2019 Championship in Ruislip on Saturday afternoon which saw them overcome North London Shamrocks on a scoreline of 3-14 to 0-7.

Well done to all teams and management on a very successful weekend for the club.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Sunday 15th September – Senior Championship Round 2 – TCG vs Neasden Gaels @ 2pm in Ruislip.

Sunday 15th September – Intermediate Championship Semi-Final vs St.Joseph’s @ 5pm in Greenford pitch 1.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 3, 14, 20, 25. Jackpot winners: Aoife Mohan, David O’Donnell and Phil Hogan. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

