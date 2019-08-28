GAA Club Notices for the week commencing Mon 26th Aug 2019

08/28/2019

Eire Og

Recent Result:

The second Intermediate Championship match saw Éire Óg come out on the wrong side of a tough contest against a strong St Joseph’s outfit in Ruislip on Wednesday last.

The lads were left to rue some missed first half chances & in the end lost on a scoreline of 2-11 to 1-7.

Upcoming Fixture:

The last game in the Intermediate group stage is due to take place on the weekend of September 7/8th against Garryowen in a winner takes all battle to progress to the semi-finals.

Check out our social media platforms for more details when this eagerly awaited fixture is confirmed.

Congratulations:

A massive congratulations to former club Full Back stalwart & Master of Coin Brian Digney, on his recent marriage to Jacqueline Mullan in the lovely surroundings of Rome, Italy. Best wishes in your future life together.

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing & ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

Parnells

The Junior team will be playing their next Junior Championship game on the 29th August (re arranged date) against Naomh Padraig.

Training has been stepped up and attendance is high-showing the commitment for this competition. A win keeps the team firmly in contention to progress to the semi-final stage so good luck to the players and mentors.

Congratulations to all our young players who received either their ‘A’ Level or GCSE exam results over the last couple of weeks. Exciting times as they prepare for 6th form, college, university or work.

Events:

Youth Club Meeting 5/9/19 7.30pm at Harrow Rugby Club. Apart from a return to matches and blitzes in September, the club has three special dates to put in the diary and look forward to.

The Youth Golf Day is taking place on Friday 13th September at Stanmore Golf Club. Information is in circulation and more details are on the website.

Also on Saturday 14th September we will be hosting our U12 Commemorative Games for the Ryan, Togher and Somers trophies.

This year we will be introducing a new trophy competition for an U13 girl’s competition in honour and in memory of Brendan Lynch (RIP).

We will be welcoming visiting teams including Sean McDermotts from Birmingham and Ballyporeen from Tipperary. The club will celebrate with football and family fun and hope that it will be a great success and look forward to everyone joining us.

The Youth Annual Presentation Day takes place on October 13th in Harrow Rugby Club from 3pm onwards.

With only a week left of the school summer holidays, training for the youth section will resume w/c 2/9/19. We look forward to everyone returning and seeing out the remainder of the season. Junior and Senior team training is currently taking place on a Tuesday and Thursday at 7.15pm.

The season continues and Parnells are always happy to welcome new players at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, across all age groups and ability.

For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Results:

Intermediate Championship Round 2 – TCG 0-09 to 1-12 Thomas McCurtains.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Saturday 7th September – Intermediate Championship Round 3 – TCG vs Cuchullainns @ 2pm in Greenford

Saturday 7th September – Senior Championship Round 1 – TCG vs NLS @ 5pm in Ruislip.

Sunday 15th September – Senior Championship Round 2 – TCG vs Neasden Gaels @ 2pm in Ruislip.

Sunday 22nd September – Senior Championship Round 3 – TCG vs Parnells @ 1pm in Greenford.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner. Numbers drawn: 3, 6, 18, 26. Lotto draw winners: Calum Crowley, Ann Fagan and Pierce Ronan. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto

