GAA Club Notices for the week commencing Mon 22nd July

07/23/2019

Eire Og, London

Recent Result:

A very strong team display saw our Intermediates win comprehensively on Saturday against Tara with a winning scoreline of 3-17 to 0-6. Best for Éire Óg were Pat Tobin, Niall Murray & John Whyte.

Unfortunately due to limited numbers our Reserves were unable to field on Sunday against St. Josephs.

We would ask that all playing members try to make themselves available for upcoming fixtures to ensure participation.

Upcoming Fixture:

Tomorrow Tuesday (July 23rd) sees a massive game for the club when they take on Parnells in Greenford at 7pm. The winner will be promoted to Division 2. All support most welcomed & greatly appreciated for this exciting fixture.

The Faltering Fullback Golf Society:

The Faltering Fullback in Finsbury Park are setting up a golf society for those in the area that are interested in some social golf in the upcoming months. If anyone is interested, please send a message via WhatsApp to 07900 186 711 to find out about upcoming events!

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing & ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve.

We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireÓglondon.org

Parnells

A fantastic achievement for our Ladies team last Saturday who beat Round Towers 4–12 to 0-3 to win The Claddagh Ring Intermediate Championship.

Well done to everyone involved. Another milestone in the Club was reached last week, the Junior team beat St. Anthony’s 6–11 to 3–10 in the last of the league games and Parnells now play Eire Og again in the semi-final of Div. 3 League.

A win will see them through to a final against St. Clarets who have already secured promotion. All to play for!

After the ABC weekend, training and games have now ceased for the summer for the Youth section. The last session was more about ice creams than ball work! Relaxed and fun. Training will resume w/c 2/9.

The club would like to thank all the youth committee, coaches, players and parents for all their support and wish everyone a great summer.

Events to look forward to after the summer are the Youth Golf Day taking place on Friday 13th September at Stanmore Golf Club. Details will be in circulation and on the website soon.

Also on Saturday 14th September we will be hosting our U12 Commemorative Games for the Ryan, Togher and Somers trophies.

This year we will be welcoming visiting teams including Sean McDermotts from Birmingham and Ballyporeen from Tipperary. The club will celebrate with football and family fun and hope that it will be a great success.

The season continues and Parnells are always happy to welcome at our bases, Harrow Rugby Club and Northwick Park, new players across all age groups and ability.

For U6-17 please contact Colin McGuinness (07779 340398) or Veronica Bailey (07768 635534) and for the Senior/Junior teams, please contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680).

The club would like to pass on their sincere condolences to Sonny Farrell (brother of Tom Farrell (RIP) and sister-in-law Margaret Farrell) on the passing of his wife Kathy Farrell from West Meath. May she Rest in Peace.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

We would like to wish all our players, trainers, managers and parents a safe and happy holiday we will be back training after the summer holidays so watch our for our updates on social media. www.Taragfc.co.uk , www.facebook.com/tarayouthgfc, Twitter: @tara_youthgfc, Instagram: tarayouthgfc

Well done to Conor Redican, Tom Redican, Niall McGivney, Sean McGivney & Ciara O’Shea, who represented Tara GFC at the weekend when they played for London at Croke Park on Sunday during the Mayo v Meath game.

It was a fantastic day for all involved. Lifelong memories for all involved. We are very proud of you all.

Congratulations to our younger U15s who reached the U15 Division 2 Championship final.

Our Cul Camp is running from 22nd July to 26th July and is now fully booked, we look forward to a great week of football, fun and friendship. This is a very exciting camp as it is the first ever CUL camp to take place in Britain.

Youth Dates for the Diary:

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22nd – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Tir Chonaill Gaels

The very best of luck to our home-grown Men’s team who travel to Waterford this weekend to take part in the World Games running from Monday right through to Thursday. Follow us on twitter @TirChonaillGaels to stay up to date with fixtures and results and follow the lads on their journey!

Youths:

Congratulations to TCG U15’s who beat Taras by 1 point in the Division 2 Championship Final on Friday evening. TCG were 14 points down at the end of the first half but rallied on only allowing Taras to score 1 point in the second half. Well done to Hugo, Brian, Mark and the team.

Well done to Ciaran McNevin, Orlaith O’Donnell and Eoin Kelly who represented London at half-time during the Mayo and Meath game in Croke Park on Sunday. A total of 22 boys and girls from across London represented their clubs on the day. Well done to Colleen Lynott and all the other mentors who were involved in organising such a momentous event.

We wish both Sean Mulcahy and Johnny Flynn and their families all the best in the future as they both make the move back home to live. There will always be a warm welcome at Tir Chonaill Gaels for them whenever they visit.

Results:

Division 2 League – TCG Intermediates 0-08 to 1-14 St Joes.

Division 1 League – TCG Seniors 1-13 to 0-18 Neasden Gaels.

Division 2 League – TCG Intermediates 1-7 to 2-11 Garryowen.

Division 1 League – TCG Seniors 1-12 to 2-06 Thomas McCurtains.

Fixtures:

Tuesday 23rd – Championship Round 1 – TCG Intermediates vs St Brendan’s @ 7pm in Ruislip.

Thursday 25th – Division 1 League – TCG Seniors vs North London Shamrocks @ 7pm in Greenford.

