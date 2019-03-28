GAA Club Notice Week Commencing Mon 25th Mar

03/28/2019

Dulwich Harps

It was a good weekend for our Men’s and Ladies teams as they both registered wins in their respective competitions.

On Saturday, the lads had a tough task in store as they travelled west to Reading to take on St Anthony’s in the first round of the McArdle Cup. The Harps started brightly and got the first few points on the board courtesy of Ciaran Stone and Aaron Harper. Although two Reading goals provided a wake up call before half time and the south London men went in at the break leading by a point on the score line of 2-03 to 0-10.

The second half was a much tenser affair and Reading edged into a brief lead by kicking 3 unanswered points. However to their credit, the Harps lifted the intensity and manufactured two goals of their own courtesy of Stone and Gerry McNamee. The game finished up with a two point victory for the Harps on the score line of 2-10 to 2-12.

Then on Sunday, the girls travelled to Greenford to take on Tara’s in the semi final of the Tom O’Connor Cup. The girls ran out convincing winners with a score line of 2-19 to 0-0. It is still early days for the Ladies but they now progress to the Tom O’Connor final which is scheduled to be played on 6th of April.

As always, we are on the lookout for new players or committee members and if you are interested in joining our welcoming club please contact Enda on 07522723765 or Mackenzie on 07398633018.

The club is also pleased to announce our partnership with Keenwood Joinery. Keenwood Jonery has generously backed the club this season and have become one of the main sponsors by sponsoring a training jersey for all fully paid up members on the Men’s and Ladies team. We will be having an official launch for the jersey in the coming weeks so watch this space!

Finally, the Club is having its annual Night at the Races on the 6th April in the Man of Kent, Nunhead, SE15 3QF. These nights have always been great fun in the past and you can buy a horse for £10 or a jockey/owner for £5.

Alternatively, if you wish to sponsor a race your company name and logo will be promoted on the evening as well as on all social media platforms. If you are interested in supporting this event, please speak to any of our current players or contact Enda on 07522 723765.

Eire Og, London

Training:

Training for the intermediate and reserve teams continues this week at Park View Academy (N15 3QR) on Wednesday 27th March at 7:30pm.

Results:

The intermediate team welcome CuChullains to Downhills Park last Saturday in the first round of the McAleer and Rushe Murphy Cup. Eire Og gave 5 debuts to new players who gave a fresh impetus to their play throughout the game. In a cagey first-half, the teams exchanged point for point for most of the half before a late flurry of points from the home team and in particular captain for the day Stephen O’Keeffe, gave the hosts a 2-point lead at half time.

CuChullains started the second half on the front foot and shortly after hitting the post, they found the net to give them a 1-5 to 0-7 lead. This seemed to spur on the home team who levelled shortly with a very neat point from Caolan Conroy before a jinking run through the defence by Ronan Campfield ended with the midfielder firing his shot into the bottom corner. Eire Og gradually built on their lead during the second half before finishing up nine-point winners, 1-14 to 1-5.

A great start by the lads who will look to take this momentum into their battle with Tir Chonaill Gaels on Saturday March 30th in the preliminary round of the Intermediate Championship.

Upcoming Fixtures:

The intermediate team will look to make a positive impact on the championship on Saturday March 30th where we play against Tir Chonaill Gaels in the preliminary round. Throw in at Ruislip GAA Grounds is at 2:30pm.

Support would be greatly appreciated as the club look to start 2019 on the front foot.

Awards Night

The club’s annual awards night took place on Saturday night at The Faltering Fullback. The Rebel County nearly took home the full sweep after Pat Tobin and Dave Hegarty won Player of the Year and Reserve Player of the Year respectively. Ronan Campfield won Club Person of the Year which was thoroughly deserved after all the hard work he put in from a fundraising perspective.

We want to say thank you to the management and staff at the Faltering Fullback for their continuous support and providing the team with food after their victory on Saturday evening.

Quiz Night:

Our first fundraiser of the year will take place on Saturday April 6th at the Sheephaven Bay, a short walk from Mornington Crescent station (NW1 7QD). We are hosting a Quiz Night which is bound to be a great social night for players and non-players alike. If you are interested in testing your general knowledge, we would love you to come along. If you want any more information or wish to be set up in a team, please message our Facebook or Twitter page or contact someone from the committee.

New Players Welcome!

New players are always very welcome to join our growing& ambitious club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged if required.

Those interested in joining our club can contact club chairperson, Mick Savage on 07446 944 600 or by email at chairman@eireoglondon.org

Parnells

A historic day for Parnells GFC as they saw a new Junior side take to the field for their first competitive game: historic as they were fielding a team of ‘home grown’ players who have learnt and played their football in London from an extremely young age.

A very proud moment for the mentors and families of the club as the majority play their first adult game of football. No better way to start it with a win in the first round of the McArdle Cup beating Taras 3-07 to 0-2.

A great team display and one the lads should be happy with at this stage. The pre-season training in terms of fitness showed as did the hunger for the game but what was evident was the need for match practice and ‘football on the field’ which will come as the season progresses.

Winter training came to an end last week for the U8 – U13 girls and boys; the club would like to thanks everyone who came along and the parents for their commitment in getting there. We go outdoors at Harrow Rugby Club in early April. Date to be announced. However, training for U15 upwards, Junior and Senior team continues on a Thursday from 7-8pm at Preston Manor School. Contact Tony Griffin (07966 160999) or Dennis Diggins (07768 352680). New players welcome.

Well done to the U12 girls who played in the Chloe Cup in Greenford. Their mentor on the day, Michael Healy was impressed with their great attitude and sportsmanship, playing with ‘heart and soul’ and improving with each game. Equally impressive were the U17 boys who had their first outing of the season and played in the 9 a-side development league in a set of round robin games, securing victories in all three.

Many thanks to the parents and children who represented the club at the St Patrick’s Day parade in London. A fun day and slightly warmer than last year!

The club would like to pass on its condolences to Collette, on the passing of her father, Brendan Keavney who hailed from Mayo but lived in Ealing. Brendan was grandfather to Lorcon, a player with the U11’s. May his soul rest in peace.

Events: Parnells Dinner Dance 30th March @ The Claddagh Ring in Hendon, music by Barry Owen. Tickets £45 from Colin McGuinness (07779 340398). Parnells Youth U13 Trip to Listowel will take place this May 24th-26th, contact Ollie Sheehy for information (07951 701206).

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com

St Brendans

St. Brendan’s GFC got their season off to a great start by beating St. Joseph’s in Round 1 of the McAleer & Rushe Murphy Cup. Training continues of Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Isleworth & Syon School for boys, Ridgeway road, Isleworth, TW7 5LJ at 7.30pm.

St Clarets

Senior team:

The seniors made a perfect start to the new season with a comprehensive win over Bros. Pearse in the first round of the McArdle Cup in Greenford on Sunday.

The team was as follows: Liam Healy, Charlie O’Donnell, Matt Healy, Daniel O’Connell, Aidan Bradshaw, Ronan Gaughan, Lawrence Weir, Jack Lavelle, Paddy Donaghy, Brain Keane, Shane Buckley, Alfie McNulty, Stephen Curley, Mickey Lavelle, Ryan O’Connell.

Subs: Conor Martin, Mickey O’Shea, Cathal Hughes, Sean Hill, Sean McGorry,

Pat Lynott, Tom Sugrue.

Sincere thanks for the substantial support on the sideline, it was greatly appreciated. Senior Training continues at Brunel on Tuesdays and Thursday.

Our seniors are back in action next Sunday in Greenford 3.30pm against Moindearg in the Championship preliminary round. All support appreciated. (The senior game next Sunday has been moved to Greenford.)

Youth:

Our u17 boys took to the field on Saturday, for the first time this season, in the u17 development tournament in Greenford. The lads gave a gutsy performance and blew off the winter cobwebs. This tournament will continue for the next 3 Saturdays 3.30pm in Greenford so we look forward to the coming weeks to see these lads in action. Thank you to all the players and parents who took the time and effort to attend.

Please make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

#stclaretsabú

St Josephs

Presentation night:

Thanks to everyone who came along to our social and presentation night on the 2nd March in Ealing Golf Club. It was a great event and was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who came along. Thanks to everyone who organised, sang and took part in the evenings events – a special thanks to Ealing Golf Club also for the use of their facilities.

2019 Training

The senior team are in training ahead of the 2019 season. This week training takes place on Tuesday and Thursday at 19:30 in West London Rugby Club. Please keep an eye on Twitter and Facebook for any updates to this.

Results & Fixtures:

The Senior team had their first run out of the year on Saturday (23rd) Vs St.Brendans. A really competitive game for this time of the year with some great pieces of play on show and it was really a credit to both sides. Despite being neck and neck throughout the game the Brendan’s guys managed to kick a score to leave the minimum between the teams at full time. Full time score 1-09 to 0-11.

The Senior teams next game is Vs Cu Cuchullainns in the preliminary championship game in Greenford this Saturday (30th) at a throw in time of 16:00. Again, please keep an eye out on Facebook/Twitter for any updates to this.

New Players:

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We are based in West London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas, including, Acton, Brentford, Ealing, Fulham, Greenford, Northfields, Ruislip and Wimbledon. Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required. If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on 07956 666 979. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Membership:

Membership is now due for 2019 and is priced at £50 – you can pay either in person to any of the usual sources or directly into the bank account, please get in touch with the above contacts to obtain this

Official Club Merchandise:

Our official club merchandise is available to purchase on the O’Neill’s website at http://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/gaa-clubs/united-kingdom/st-joseph-s-gaa-london.html.You will find a wide range of high-quality merchandise for the whole family!

Social Media:

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Tara

Tara Youth GFC:

Pre-season training for U11-U17 boys and girls continues @ Ealing Sports Club (Trailfinders) Friday from 7.30pm to 9.00pm. It’s great to see so many out training every week.

Feile:

Good luck to all the Tara girls and boys attending the Féile trials. The 2018 North London Féile team will play Summerhill, Co Meath at 7:30 pm in Ealing Trailfinders on Friday April 5th. On Saturday April 6th there will be a U15 tournament at TCG – all clubs invited to enter teams.

Golf Day:

We will be holding our Tara Youth Golf Day at Stanmore Golf Club on Saturday 27th April

Youth Dates for the Diary

U12 Trip to Mayo – 1st June

ABC Tournament July 11th – 14th

Tara Summer Cul Camp 22th – 26th July

Tara JFrench Tournament 7th September

Club Merchandise

Our official club merchandise is available to order on the O’Neills website.

New Players

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. If you would like to join please do not hesitate to contact us below. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Tara Youth:

Tracey Monagle – 07535 597 383 secretary.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Brendan Gallagher – 07971 650 506 chairperson.tarayouth.london@gaa.ie

Tara Ladies:

Siobhan Faughnan – 07535 409 889

Tara Mens:

Sean Faughnan – 07850 307 058

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Youths:

Congratulations to our under 12 and 15 girls who won both cups at the Chloe Cup Memorial on Saturday morning hosted by North London Shamrocks. Well done to all involved!

Fixtures:

League R3 – TCG Ladies vs Holloway, Saturday at 11am in Greenford.

Preliminary Intermediate Championship – TCG vs Eire Og, 2.30pm on Saturday in Ruislip.

Preliminary Senior Championship – TCG vs Fulham Irish, 2pm on Sunday in Ruislip.

Lotto:

No jackpot winner this week. Lotto draw winners: Ewan Vassallo, Fiona Morrissey and Gavin McEvoy. Please keep playing online @ http://www.tirchonaillgaels.com/lotto.php

Tir Conaill Gaels, Glasgow

A massive thank you to everyone that attended Cambuslang Rugby and Sports Club on Saturday.

Thanks to everyone involved in the photo shoot we had in the morning. We hope all the Children involved enjoyed the day.

We had an underage Hurling training session and 2 Underage football games. It was amazing to see so many parents out giving their support.

Once that was over, the seniors had a training game that gave our players an opportunity to impress the new Management team with only a few weeks until the League campaign begins.

We also had our first night in the club on Saturday.

The venue was packed and it seemed everyone had a good time. We would like to thank the following people who sponsored the event.

M.Friel Ltd, Brazen Head, Sharkeys bar, Kk Creations, KCK contracts Ltd, Charlie Boyle Driving tuition, Mcgowan Joinery and the Sons of Donegal Celtic Supporters Club.

Youth Gaelic Football training is on Friday from 6:10pm – 7:30pm @ Merrylee Primary School, Friarton Road, G43 2PR

All children from Primary 1 through to Secondary School are welcome to come along to try Gaelic Football, 1st month free. Call or text Christina on 07977449497 for further information.

Camogie training is 7pm Wednesday at St Mungo’s academy gym hall.

Seniors are training at GHA Rugby Club on Monday and Thursday at 7pm.

Underage Hurling is at Saint Rose of Lima on Thursdays at 5.30pm. First Month is also free. Please contact Liam on 07803 315044 for further information.

