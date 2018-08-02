GAA Club Notes – week commencing Mon 30th July

August 2, 2018

GAA Club Notices for the week commencing Monday 30th July

Dulwich Harps

Wednesday saw our senior men’s team journey up to Greenford to take on St Brendan’s in the intermediate league. With both teams safe from relegation and neither having a prospect of getting promotion, the game was an opportunity to for prepare for the upcoming championship campaign.

The Harps started brightly and were first to get off the mark with a well worked point from Tim Russell. However, Brendan’s started to assert their dominance on the game and the lads found themselves to be three points down in the first quarter of the game.

To the lads’ credit, the blues rallied towards the end of the half and managed to pull the score back to just one point between the teams going into the break with the scores at 0-07 to 0-06.

The second half continued in a similar fashion to the first with both teams trading early points. However as the old cliché goes, “goals win matches” and Brendan’s cutting edge in attack proved to be the difference between the teams.

Again to the Harps credit, they battled back after each goal and had they been more clinical in front of goal they could have rescued something from the game.

Nonetheless, it was a solid performance from the lads and gives them a good platform to build on for the upcoming championship game against St Claret’s on Sunday at 2:00pm in Greenford.

Training continues for the lads and we are always on the lookout for more prospective players. For more information please contact Enda on 07522 723765.

Our ladies have no upcoming fixtures this week but training continues on Monday and Wednesday evenings on Peckham Rye at 7:00pm. If you are interested in joining please email us at dulwichharpsladies@gmail.com or contact Ursula on 07446 977739.

Fr. Murphy’s Hurling Club

RESULTS:

It has been a very good two weeks for the club. On Thurs 19th July we got our championship campaign off to a winning start vs Granuaile 0-19 to 1-10. We followed that up with second trophy of the year and our first in London by winning the 11s tournament defeating Thomas McCurtain’s by 1-10 to 1-1. On Saturday gone we qualified for the league final by beating Kilburn Gaels B by 1-22 to 1-10. Well done to all involved.

TRAINING:

Continues Weds evening 7:15pm in The Shamrock Club, Acton, W3 0BP. New players welcome.

FIXTURE:

Sunday 4th July, Intermediate Hurling Championship Rd 2 vs St. Gabriel’s B, throw-in 4pm, Greenford UB6 0NZ.

BONUS BALL:

Congratulations to this week’s winner Jimmy Howlin with no. 10.

RECRUITMENT:

Hurling, Camogie, Ladies football and underage in West London. A well run, family club with good training facilities and a great social scene. Good contacts for work and accommodation.

Please contact us: frmurphyshurling@gmail.com, Hurling – Jim Howlin 0793 2723 780, Ladies – Larry O’Leary 0794 4178 879, Underage – Martin Harrell 0796 0503 355. Or you can find us with frequent club updates on Facebook and Twitter.

Harlesden Harps

Next Matches:

Harlesden Harps open their VGC Services Intermediate Football Championship when they take on Taras in the first round. The game will take place at Northolt Rugby Club, Cayton Road, Greenford, Middlesex UB6 8BJ on Saturday, 04th August at 4:00pm.

After a tremendous unbeaten league campaign, the focus is all now on going one step further in the championship than the last two years.

As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game and let’s start the campaign on a winning note.

Previous Matches:

A glorious, victorious day for the club when the team got over the line against a gallant Tir Chonaill Gaels side in AIB Division 3 league final decider. With a strong breeze in our favour in the first half it was the Gaels who started the brighter racing into a three points to one lead. However, a couple of inspirational Danny Somers points tied up the game and further classy finishes from Padraig McGoldrick and Ashley O Halloran saw us take a half time lead of 0-06 to 0-03. The second half was a much more dogged affair with very little in the way of free-flowing, attacking football. Tense and close throughout, the Harps could only tag on one further Padraig McGoldrick free but it proved enough to hold out for victory on a final scoreline of Harps 0-07 Tir Chonaill Gaels 0-06. A magnificent achievement to remain unbeaten throughout this year’s league and a great boost in getting some silverware as a reward, let’s carry the momentum forward now to the championship!

Training:

Training continues this week taking place Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line). Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

As usual, check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and make sure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation.

Championship fixtures:

August 04th IFC R1 versus Taras

August 19th IFC R2 versus St Josephs

September 01st/2nd IFC R3 versus Garryowen

Martin O Sullivan:

As most of you will have heard club stalwart, Martin O Sullivan, suffered significant injuries in a car crash last August in Co Louth. Martin is recovering well from his injuries with some nice pieces recently about him in various newspapers: http://www.theirishworld.com/inspiring-gaelic-footballers-unbreakable-spirit/

As mentioned in the articles a crowdfunding page has been set up for him to assist in his recovery, if you wish to donate please visit the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gearoid-orothlain

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Barney Breen tel: 07736 314929

Seán Daly tel: 07900 733415

Membership 2018:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Either everyone please pay a club officer or lodge via the account details provided sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Lotto draw winners:

Calum Crowley (TCG Juniors) Olly Hayes (TCG), Brendan Freil (TCG). No Jackpot winners. Jackpot stands at £2,250.

Seniors:

The seniors lifted the division 1 league cup yesterday in McGovern park after defeating St Kiernan’s with a final score of 3-11 to 1-02. Congratulations to Paul, management & all involved. No fixtures this upcoming week

Juniors:

The Juniors unfortunately suffered defeat in their Division 3 league final vs Harlesden Harps. No fixtures this upcoming week.

Ladies:

After recovering from their QF win the ladies are set to return to training next week to gear up for the semi-final v Rodger casements in oxford on the morning of 8th September. A huge thanks to Ardmore construction for supporting the ladies as their main sponsor for their journey through the All Britain.

O’Neills Online Store:

O’Neills have now re opened our TCG Club online store with all club merchandise available.

