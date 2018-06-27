GAA CLUB NOTES – Monday 25th June, 2018

June 27, 2018

GAA CLUB NOTES – Week commencing Monday 25th June, 2018

Dulwich Harps

On Saturday all roads led to Ruislip as our Ladies competed in the Junior Championship final for the third consecutive season, this time facing a strong Tir Chonaill Gaels team.

The girls started brightly in the game however TCG soon began to assert their dominance and raced into an early lead which proved too much for our girls to claw back and went in trailing at the break 3-08 to 0-03.

TCG started the second half in the same vigour as the first and another quick goal soon put to

bed any hopes of a Harps fight back. But to the girls credit they rallied in the last quarter of the game and managed to score 2 goals and four points to leave the final score at 6-10 to 2-07.

Whilst it was disappointing to lose the game, the girls put up a great display and battled right to the end and given this is quite a young team, it bodes well for the girls going into the second half of their league campaign. The club would like to thank the girls for all their hard work and dedication to get the final and a special word of mention must go to manager Tony Stafford who has reinvigorated the team.

Training continues for the Ladies on Wednesday night at Peckham Rye at 7:00pm. If you are interested in joining please email us at dulwichharpsladies@gmail.com or contact Ursula on 07446 977739.

The senior men’s team got back to winning ways with a comprehensive victory away to Tara’s on Tuesday night at Northolt rugby club. The Blues were dominant from the first whistle and playing with a strong breeze, were leading at the break 1-08 to 0-02 with the goal coming from Darren White.

The second half was much lower scoring due to the strong breeze however the lads held on to win the game on the score line of 1-13 to 0-07.

Next up for the Seniors is a trip up to Wormwood Scrubs as they take on Moindearg in the semi Final in the Mularkey Cup on Tuesday 26th of June. Throw in at 7:15pm.

The winners of this game will then face Tir Chonaill Gaels juniors in the final which is due to be played in Ruislip on Friday 29th of June.

Training continues for the lads and we are always on the lookout for more prospective players. For more information please contact Enda on 07522 723765.

Eire Og

Our first team had a disappointing defeat to Harlesden on Tuesday night to put a massive dent in our hopes for promotion this season. Despite a strong second half performance, the conceding of three early first half goals was crucial in Harlesden holding out for the win.

The final score Harlseden Harps 4-4 Eire Og 0-10. Our second string finally got their league campaign underway against St Brendans at Stade de Downhills on Thursday. In an action packed goal fest Eire Og were unlucky to lose out on a scoreline of 5-13 to 4-7.

This weekend both sides are at home on Sunday in which will be a big day for the club. First up our first team will play Moindearg in the league at 2 which will be a curtain raiser for the Galacticos second league game at home to Parnells at 3.30. All support welcome.

The club would like to thank everyone who supported and sponsored our second annual golf classic on Saturday. A special word of thanks to Trent Park for hosting the event and also to the faltering Full Back for their support in organising the event.

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham.

Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required. If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on Kerry O Donnell on 07216 98588. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Harlesden Harps

Next Matches:

Harlesden Harps continue their league campaign when they travel out to Reading to take on St Anthonys in their next game, referee Charlie Egan. The match will take place this Saturday, 30th June at 4:00pm. Travel details and meet-up times will be decided during the week and announced at training, via the usual methods, etc. The game will be a tough test but also offers a chance to continue an unbeaten start to their league run for 2018.

Previous Matches:

Harlesden Harps kept their league campaign on track with another hard-fought victory, this time over a physical, strong Eire Óg side. A blistering start for the Harps to the game, saw us hit for early goals from marauding wing-back Jamie Somers and Anthony Donelan. As the half progressed a further major was netted from the penalty spot by Padraig McGoldrick to provide a healthy half time lead for the team. However, although the second half was much tougher the standard of point shooting was not of the highest standard which is definitely highlighted by the final scoreline of Harps 4-04 Eire Óg 0-10, only a late goal from Eoghan Bonnar making sure of the victory. Great to get the win but the shooting boots will have to be found before the next game!

Training:

Training continues this week taking place Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line). Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

As usual, check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and make sure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation.

Championship fixtures:

August 04th/5th IFC R1

August 18th/19th IFC R2

September 01st/2nd IFC R3

Martin O Sullivan:

As most of you will have heard club stalwart, Martin O Sullivan, suffered significant injuries in a car crash last August in Co Louth. Martin is recovering well from his injuries with some nice pieces recently about him in various newspapers: http://www.theirishworld.com/inspiring-gaelic-footballers-unbreakable-spirit/

As mentioned in the articles a crowdfunding page has been set up for him to assist in his recovery, if you wish to donate please visit the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gearoid-orothlain

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Barney Breen tel: 07736 314929

Seán Daly tel: 07900 733415

Membership 2018:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Either everyone please pay a club officer or lodge via the account details provided sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

Parnells

The Senior Men unfortunately lost to KKG in a game last week. With only a 3-point deficit at half time, all was to play for but KKG took all their scores and won 0–16 to 1–06. St Kiernan’s are the next league opponents; good luck to all the players.

Parnells U13’s participated in the League final play offs last Friday. They met Dulwich Harps in the semi-final and although they had good possession and scoring opportunities, Dulwich won the battle, 0-8 to 0-4. They met Taras in the final which was a great contest resulting in Tara winning the League cup. Congratulations to all involved. Parnells had one U8 team in action at the NLS Go Games Blitz, a marvellous day of football. Thank you to the players and parents for travelling and to NLS for their hospitality.

The U15’s are the first team in action in a Championship this season. They meet St Kiernan’s in the A Semi-final which we know will be a tough competitive match. The U17’s play North Western Gaels at Northwick Park 28/6 7.00pm. The U11’s will be playing in another Go Games Blitz at Northwick Park 30/6 noon. The younger age groups may feature in the Round Towers Donnacha O’Donovan Family Day 1/7 noon. Good luck to all the players and coaches involved.

Parnells GFC would like to congratulate Tom Farrell on his recent Sean Gael Award. Involved with Parnells and London GAA for over 50 years and still actively supporting and organising in the club, his award is thoroughly deserved. They don’t make them like Tom anymore! This weekend many of our club players are representing North London (boys) and London (girls) at Feile (U14). Along with South London they will be flying the county banner. Safe journey, enjoy the weekend and we hope success comes your way.

The Club is also planning its Invitational tournament for the 8th July for the U12 age group in memory of Conrad Ryan, Nora Togher and Gerry Somers. It will take place at Harrow Rigby Club. Details available on the website and via London Youth GAA.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com .

St Brendan’s

St. Brendan’s reserve got their league off to a flying start last Thursday evening at Downhills Park where they beat Eire Og in a thrilling game. Cashel Metzger scored two great goals within the first fifteen minutes, a total of nine goals were scored between both sides, with St. Brendan’ s finally emerging as worthy winners scoring 5.13 to Eire Og’s 4.07.

The club have a busy week ahead as the take St. Clarets on Tuesday 26 June at 7.15pm in Greenford and Neasden Gaels on Sunday 01 July at 2pm in Greenford, in the league.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Lotto draw winners; S McCarron (TCG) Hugh Cunningham (TCG) Georgina Butler (Ladies) Jackpot now stands at £2,075

Seniors:

Congratulations to our seniors for their win in the final of the conway cup on friday.. The silverware collection is coming along nicely!!

Thursday 28th June 2018 They take on Fulham irish in Round 3 of the league at scrubs 7.15pm, followed by Round 4 on Sunday 1st July v KKG at srcubs again, 1pm KO

Juniors:

Our Juniors took another win against Wandsworth Gaels in the league, but Brothers Pearse game has been postponed.

The Mallarkey Cup final is secured for this Friday 29th June in McGovern Park at 7.15pm

Ladies:

The ladies had a fantastic win in their Junior championship final on Saturday against Dulwich harps, final score 6-10 to 2-7. A huge thankyou to all of the management and the committee who put in the hard work to make this happen. Brendan, Sean & Bennie have the headlights set on the All Britain in the coming weeks. Fixture dates are 7th & 21st July, teams and venues TBC.

Minors:

The minor board are gearing up for the annual ABC’s from Thursday 12th to Sunday 15th July inclusive. All support & volunteers for helping on the day are welcome.

Vintage Day

We see the vintage day return to Greenford on Sunday 1st July. With the scorching weather approaching a great day is bound to be had by all. Our ladies will also be out in full force selling Lotto tickets in the clubhouse to raise money for their up and coming journey to the All Ireland.

You might also be interested in this article