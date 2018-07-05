GAA CLUB NOTES – Monday 2nd July, 2018

July 5, 2018

Club notices for the week commencing Monday 2nd July, 2018

Brothers Pearse Hurling and Football Club

The club held its ‘300 draw’ at the weekend in McGovern’s, Cricklewood. The results are as follows:

First place: Tony Edwards £1,000

Second place: Darragh O’Brien £300

Third place: Sean McDaid £100

Fourth place: Shane Kelly £50

Fifth place: Edward Barrett £50

The club are currently preparing for its 100th anniversary in 2020. If you would like to be involved please contact Gerry Rea (07870 642952), Kevin Murphy (07930 283086) or Fiona O’Brien (07852 613727).

Eire Og

Our first team had a strong win over Moindearg in the league on Sunday on a score line of 2-14 to five points. Best for Eire Og on the day were Sean McGrath, Dara Cotter and Sean Brennan. This weekend the firsts are scheduled to play Wandsworth Gaels in the league. Details were unavailable at the time of going to press.

This weekend the club along our partner clubs, Holloway Gaels and Finsbury Park Rugby Club will host a community day at our home ground, Downhills Park. All are welcome to what will be an enjoyable day with refreshments included.

New players are always very welcome to join our friendly club. We have two adult teams, Intermediate and Reserve. We are based in Haringey, North London; the club covers a wide area and current players live in many different areas across London, including, Islington, Angel, Finsbury Park, The City, Hackney, Shoreditch, Holloway, Camden and Tottenham.

Transport to and from training and pick-up from stations can be arranged, if required. If you would like to join our club, please do not hesitate to contact us on Kerry O Donnell on 07216 98588. We would be delighted to hear from you.

Remember to follow us on Facebook and Twitter where you can find daily updates, pictures, match reports and all activities going on at the club.

Harlesden Harps

Next Matches:

Harlesden Harps continue their league campaign when they take on Moindearg in their next game, referee Kevin Flaherty. The match will take place this Thursday, 04th July at 7:15pm at Wormwood Scrubs, Artillery Lane (Off Du Cane Road), London, W12 0DF. As usual, make sure you check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and ensure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation for the game and let’s keep our unbeaten start to their league going.

Previous Matches:

In the warm sunshine of Reading Harlesden Harps continued their league campaign with a tough, hard-fought victory over the hosts St Anthonys. Fitness levels were tested to the maximum during the game but with our shooting much improved from our previous game the scoreboard was kept ticking over. Padraig McGoldrick with his accuracy from frees was top scorer for the team but it was three goals which ultimately settled the game in our favour. Eoghan Bonnar continued his goal a game streak with a tidy finish, Ben O Mahoney and Ciaran Houlihan with a rare goal saw us victorious on a final scoreline of Harps 3-12 St Anthonys 1-11. A great win on the road, roll on the next game.

Training:

Training continues this week taking place Monday only at 7:30pm in The Shamrock Club, 307A Horn Lane, Acton, W3 0BP (nearest tube station: North Acton on the Central Line). Any new players wishing to “play a bit a ball” are very welcome to come along to this well-run club. If needed we can offer good jobs, along with accommodation and a social life to our members. Transport to and from training and pick up from local stations can also be arranged.

As usual, check public transport is in use and for any likely traffic delays, etc and make sure everyone is at the venue nice and early for a proper preparation.

Championship fixtures:

August 04th/5th IFC R1

August 18th/19th IFC R2

September 01st/2nd IFC R3

Martin O Sullivan:

As most of you will have heard club stalwart, Martin O Sullivan, suffered significant injuries in a car crash last August in Co Louth. Martin is recovering well from his injuries with some nice pieces recently about him in various newspapers: http://www.theirishworld.com/inspiring-gaelic-footballers-unbreakable-spirit/

As mentioned in the articles a crowdfunding page has been set up for him to assist in his recovery, if you wish to donate please visit the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gearoid-orothlain

Club Contacts:

Michael Cawley tel: 07811 169422

Joe Lynch tel: 07971 242681

Tony O Halloran tel: 07773 336974

Barney Breen tel: 07736 314929

Seán Daly tel: 07900 733415

Membership 2018:

Membership for the year is £60 per person. You will get your own club socks and shorts once membership has been paid. Either everyone please pay a club officer or lodge via the account details provided sooner rather than later.

You can add the club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harlesden.harps to get more updates or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/harlesdenharps.

If you are interested in sponsorship or getting involved, please feel free to contact the club and we will be happy to help.

Parnells

Parnells GFC would like to congratulate Tom Farrell on his recent Sean Gael Award. Involved with us and London GAA for over 50 years and still actively supporting and organising in the club, his award is thoroughly deserved. They don’t make them like Tom anymore!

The Senior Men unfortunately lost both League games this last week. However, it’s great to see so many of our Youth players who have come through making the first team and playing Senior level football. All credit to them.

Parnells U18 girls had a double header v St Clarets resulting in one win each. The U11’s participated in their last Blitz of the season held by Taras and showed that the transition to this age group has led to some great strides in their development. They will be hungry to play in the forthcoming ABC. This week the U17’s will face Dulwich Harps in the League (4/7/18 7.00pm at Northwick Park) and prior to that the U15’s are set to meet St Kiernan’s in the Championship semi-final (4.7.18 7.00pm at Montrose Park re-scheduled game). Good luck to all the players and coaches involved.

Surely the highlight of the weekend was the success of the London Feile teams winning titles galore! Well done to everyone that was there and particularly those Parnells players representing their county. Your hard work and dedication has paid off. Unfortunately Luke Keane injured his arm shortly after scoring a goal in the final. We wish him a speedy recovery.

The Club is busy organising its tournament for the 8th July for the U12 age group in memory of Conrad Ryan, Nora Togher and Gerry Somers; taking place at Harrow Rugby Club from 11.00am. Football, BBQ, music, family fun, games and activities. The club welcomes friends and families to come along and enjoy a Sunday Funday! Details available on the website and via London Youth GAA.

Finally, good luck to Mark White (U17 Manager/father to Conal) who is taking part in the ROKCC this weekend. To support Mark’s charity, please see link on the website. Kevin Keegan (father to James) is also making the trip. We wish them well.

For all Parnells Club activity and training information please visit our website www.parnellsgaa.com .

Round Towers

Lotto Results Week 130 (01/07/2018)

Jackpot £5800

No’s Drawn 004,17,20,29

NO WINNER

Lucky Dip

£20 Cathal Cunnea

£20 J Diver (Mayfair)

£20 Anne Lynch (Feeleys)

£20 Liam Feeley (Feeleys)

The next draw is on Sunday 08/07/2018 and will be held in Windmill

Jackpot £5800

All players in South London wanting to play Senior Football and under age, please see below contact details.

Round Towers G.F.C. South London

Based in Morden-Bottom of the Northern Line Tube

Established 1932

Teams from U-6 to Senior

For more details please contact:

Chairman: Cathal Cuinnea 07717646063

St Anthonys

Lotto Results for 1/7/18

Winning Numbers: 11, 20, 21, 25

No jackpot winner: jackpot next week of £875

Lucky Dip Winners:

Paul Hurley – Irish Club

Brian O’Donovan – St Anthony’s

Bart Ballantine – St Anthony’s Underage

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Lotto draw winners; Anne-Marie McGill (TCG Ladies) Billy Forshaw (Juniors) Tom Mohan (TCG Chairman) Jackpot now stands at £2,175 – no winners this week

Seniors

On Thursday the Seniors suffered a narrow defeat against Fulham irish in Round 3 of the league. Round 4 was cancelled on Sunday v KKG, and is now re scheduled for Wednesday 4th July at 7.15pm in Greenford. Round 5 against North London Shamrocks is fixed for Tuesday 10th July in Tottenhall at 7.15pm

Juniors:

Congratulations to our Juniors bringing home more silverware in the Mallarkey Cup final on friday in McGovern Park. Congratulations to Paul, Jim & all Management. Next fixture for the Juniors is Division 3 football v Moindearg Thursday 12th July Scrubs at 7.15pm

Ladies:

Our ladies have the heads back down and training for the up and coming All Britain fixture scheduled for weekend of 21st July (Venue & time TBC) After a very successful day selling lotto tickets at the Vintage day we would like to thank London Irish Vintage Club for a great day out and for granting permission to promote our club. A massive thanks to all who contributed. Watch out for the lotto results next week, draw will take place this Thursday the 5th July.

Minors:

Congratulations to all of our Youth players who were involved in the Feile over the weekend. We had Conor Sweeney & James Cawley on the North London panel who won the All Ireland Division 4 championship cup in County Meath. The London U14 girls team who defeated their hosts Ballymartin also brought home an All Ireland Division 6 shield, huge congratulations to our own Claire Bourke, and the rest of the management including Colleen Lynott, Gerry O’Shea & Des O’Connor.

ABCs

The All Britain Championships week is on the way! save the dates Thursday 12th to Sunday 15th July inclusive. All support & volunteers for helping on the day are welcome.

O’Neills Online Store:

O’Neills have now re opened our TCG Club online store with all club merchandise available.

You might also be interested in this article