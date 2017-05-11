GAA: Berkeley 7s raises £100,000+

Munnellys were crowned Berkely 7s champions at the weekend after overcoming MPB, who had travelled down from Birmingham, in the final

Meanwhile in the Shield final Kilnbridge beat Maylin at the fourth annual outing of the event. Event organiser Lorcan Mulvey said that his committee decided to change the usual Friday for a Saturday to ensure it was a day out for all the family.

“It went well. First of all you have more players available to turn out, so the standard was a bit higher across the teams compared to previous years,” he said. “And second of all, with the face painting and bouncy castle, it meant it was more of a family theme and that is something we want to continue for years to come.

“Although any time anyone comes for the first time they always say how surprised they are at how competitive it is…

“I think that’s the Irish in us though, I’ve never met a footballer who didn’t want to win and just show up!”

Creative fundraising

Lorcan and fellow Berkeley Group colleagues Sean Gavin and Jeff Kelly came up with the idea a few years ago, when they wanted to help raise money for the Berkeley Foundation, that supports young people and their families in the communities in which Berkeley works.

“Because of my involvement with London GAA, we thought it would be good to do that kind of themed event, as Berkeley run many throughout the year.

“And as many construction companies are either Irish owned or Irish influenced, we thought it would be something a lot more people would be familiar with rather than your usual golf days and wine tasting events and they have really got behind it.”

The final figures on how much was raised is still being calculated, but Lorcan hopes that it will be over £50,000. Berkeley then match the amount raised, to double it up to £100,000 once all expenses are accounted for. The 7s tournament, which had 16 teams enter this year, also donated £6,000 to icap.

On the day the north London Feile team also played a challenge game, in preparation for their upcoming trip to Ireland for the tournament next month.

“I was working with Tony Griffin, the Minor chairman, early on this year as we also make a donation of £5,500 to the youth board.

“It was great to see the U14s out, and the standard looked very high, so hopefully our contribution to them will stand them well in the Feile competition.”

