Funeral of London Irish teen Nora Quoirin to take place today

09/10/2019

A London-Irish teenager who was found dead in the Malaysian jungle last month will be laid to rest today following a funeral in Belfast.

Nora Quoirin’s body was discovered last month about 1.6 miles from the jungle resort of Dusun, where she had been on holiday with her parents and two siblings.

Nora, who had a disability and was described by her parents as “vulnerable”, lived in London and was the daughter of French-Irish parents Sebastien and Meabh Quoirin.

The London girl’s body was discovered by a local team of hikers, bringing an end to a 10-day search which had involved more than 350 volunteers and drawn offers of support from around the world.

The teenager disappeared on August 4.

Her family believed she was abducted, insisting she would not have wandered off by herself.

However, police in Malaysia said they have so far found no evidence of abduction or kidnapping.

A post-mortem examination revealed Nora died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

The funeral will take place on 10 September at St Brigid’s Church in south Belfast, where she was baptised.

A recent statement from the Lucie Blackman Trust, which is representing the family, strove to “clarify several comments that have been attributed to the family or to people claiming to act on behalf of the family”.

The family urged the media to rely on Lucie Blackman Trust statements and comments.

“Nora’s family are concerned that continued reporting of comments such as those recently reported are unhelpful and may hinder any investigations, as well as causing confusion and distress for them,” they said.