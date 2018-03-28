Fundraising drive to cover €20m cost

A Bank of Ireland banker, Niall O’Shea, has been seconded to the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference as part of its €20m fundraising drive to meet the cost of the papal visit and the World Meeting of Families (WMoF) in Dublin. He will be Head of Financial Development for the WMoF.

Mr O’Shea used to have responsibility for Bank of Ireland’s retail banking in Ireland and the UK. Some of Ireland’s richest individuals and companies are being approached to help meet the cost of the event at something like €1m a time.

Several high-net-worth individuals and at least 10 leading domestic brands are being targeted to become €1m-strong strategic partners. Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin says the event will cost some €20m.

It was reported in Dublin last week that around €10m of the €20m target has already been raised, largely from US donors, and €2m from parishioners in Irish congregations. The WMoF has engaged US communications guru Publisher of The Philadelphia Inquirer Brian Tierney helped to raise the $50m required for the 2015 WMoF in Philadelphia. His help has been enlisted for the Dublin event.

Irish-American philanthropist Susan Davis, a board member of the American Ireland Fund and Washington-based communications consultant, has also been enlisted to help.

The fundraising committee in Ireland comprises Bishop John Fleming, Bishop of Killala, Father Tim Bartlett, Secretary General of the ninth WMoF, and publisher Norah Casey.