Fundraiser in memory of young father of four

09/11/2019

A special fundraising benefit will take place next month to honour the memory of the late Colm Burke who passed away last year leaving behind a family of five.

Colm Burke, originally from Clonbur, Galway, died last year after a battle with cancer. Burke, 41, left behind him a widow, Paula, as well as four young kids, aged 2, 3, 6 and 7.

The dance will raise funds for the young family and Colm’s widow, a London-Irish nurse who played Gaelic football for years for Tara ladies.

The dance will take place on Saturday 5 October 2019 from 8.00 pm at the Fleadh, Preston Road HA3 0QA. Tickets will cost £5, music will be provided by Barry Owen, and an auction and raffle will also take place on the night.

“Paula grew up in Kingsbury and went to St Gregory’s high school. She played Gaelic football with the Tara ladies, and worked for over 10 years with the NHS as a nurse in the Royal Free hospital in Hampstead,” a family friend told the Irish World.

If anyone would like to buy tickets or make donations, please contact Marie on 07958577605