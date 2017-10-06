Fundraiser for brave Siobhan with rare child cancer

A fundraising dance is being held on 24 November to raise money for two-year-old Siobhan Margaret Mather in her fight against Neuroblastoma – a rare child cancer.

The fundraiser will feature live music from Seamus Moore and Slim Attraction, and takes place at Doyle’s Tavern in Caledonian Road, N7 9QD. All proceeds from the night will go towards Siobhan’s treatment.

Siobhan was diagnosed on 1 July after being referred to Barnet General Hospital, where it was discovered she had a tumour.

She was transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital where she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Only 100 children per year are diagnosed with neuroblastoma in the UK.

Siobhan is currently undergoing treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital, but her family are trying to raise additional funds to give her an extra chance of fighting this terrible disease.

Siobhan’s family have strong Irish connections. Her grandfather Dave Murphy was born in Portmagee Co Kerry, while her grandmother, originally Teresa Foley, was born in London to parents from Glencar, Co Kerry.

• To donate go click HERE.

