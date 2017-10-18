Fullen Gaels retain Lancashire senior title

Fullen Gaels retain senior title

October 18, 2017

Lancashire Senior Football Championship Final

Fullen Gaels 2-18

Wolfe Tones 1-11

By Martin Mannering

At Hough End

Fullen Gaels retained their Lancashire Senior hurling title with victory over Wolfe Tones at a sundrenched Hough End on Sunday.

The ten-point margin belies the fact that this was a highly competitive affair for some time. The first half was a thrilling contest with Tones more than a match for the champions.

The Liverpool side actually started the brighter with Jason Patton and Denis O Neill posing questions around the middle. A foul on the latter yielded the first score of the game from Aiden Slattery’s free.

Patrick Duggan quickly replied in kind but the next two scores were wonderful long range efforts from Patton and Simon Wallace for the challengers.

They were rocked back a bit when James Dunphy powered his way through the middle and offloaded to Martin Hawley who rattled the net.

Another Duggan free put two between them but Tones responded when David Coughlin first hit a point and was then on hand to hit the net after O Neill’s effort was blocked on the line.

As the contest entered the second quarter the Gaels began to gain a slight upper hand, Greg Jacob got his defence more organised while further upfield Patrick Duggan and James Dunphy were having a growing influence.

FULLEN GAELS: Padraig Coates, Liam Knocker, Justin Cleere, John Hughes, Simon Wallace (0-1), Greg Jacob,Nathan Unwin(0-1), Seamus Mac an Choncuir (0-5), Stephen Duncan, Patrick Duggan (0-4,3f), James Dunphy (0-2), Daire Maskey, Damian O’Grady, Martin Hawley (2-3), Shane Dunne SUBS: Sean Power for Maskey, Tommy Duane (0-2) for Hawley, Cathal McKillop for Knocker, Sean Hannon for Shane Dunne.

WOLFE TONES: William Kelly, Colm Larkin, Daniel O’Driscoll, Rauari Kenny, John Reidy (0-2), James Campbell, Finian O’Callaghan, Bernard McHugh, Jason Patton (0-5,4f), Aiden Slattery (0-1), Denis O’Neill (0-1), Sam Wallace, David Coughlan (1-1), David Murphy, Sean Ward. SUBS: Stephen Grace for Ward, Tor Kinney for O’Callaghan, Nathan Cox for Murphy.

