Fulham Irish hold off late Towers comeback

October 12, 2017

CityJet Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Fulham Irish 0-17

Round Towers 2-06

By Fiona O’Brien

at McGovern Park

This year’s senior football decider will be a repeat of the 2014 clash, as Fulham Irish beat Round Towers by five points in their semi-final.

The scoreline would have been much worse only for a late Round Towers comeback, but it was not all Fulham Irish’s way as the south London team could well have been ahead only for poor shooting accuracy.

They especially could have garnered a sizeable lead in the first half as they got the lion’s share of chances, but put 11 attempts either wide or short.

The game started at a high tempo, with both sides eager to gain possession and Michael Murtagh particularly pushing for the ball high up the field, but Tomas Hill, the Towers’ best player, would open the scoring after a free hit off the post.

He would put a superb ball from midfield into Sean Hickey next but Conor Murphy did brilliantly to get low and put it out for a 45, which was not converted.

It took Fulham ten minutes to open their account as Peadar Friel equalised having run through from the right, and after frustrating shooting at the other end, Owen Mulligan would give his side the lead with a pointed free.

FULHAM IRISH: Jonathan Tavey, Roger Morgan, Conor Hyde, Conor Murphy, John Gilfedder, Hurl Dockry, Aidan Savage (0-1), Michael Murphy, David O’Connor, Liam Turley, Owen Mulligan (0-5, 5f), Liam Staunton (0-5, 2f 1 ‘45’), Rowan Turley, Brendan Martin 23, Peadar Friel (0-6, 2f). SUBS: Marty Walsh for Dockry.

ROUND TOWERS: Michael Maher, Michael Murtagh, Darren McKillion, Ciaran O’Connor, Colin Dunne, Patrick Daly, Seamus O’Dwyer, Liam Fearick, Paul O’Donoghue (0-1, 1f), Liam Carney, Tomas Hill (0-3), Barry Coleman, Kenny Rigney, Conall Scott (1-0), Sean Hickey (0-1). SUBS: Emmet McKillion (1-1) for Carney, Dominic Gallagher for Darren McKillion.

