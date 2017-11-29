We’ll do London proud, says McCartan

November 29, 2017

Fulham Irish to meet Corofin in All Ireland Championship

Fulham Irish manager Greg McCartan has vowed that his charges will do London proud when they face Galway’s Corofin at McGovern Park next month in the All Ireland Club SFC quarter-final.

Corofin (above) edged out Mayo’s Castlebar Mitchels 2-13 to 1-12 after an extra-time thriller at Tuam Stadium to set up a trip to Ruislip on 9 December.

“Next year London’s champions will go into Connacht, so if we’re the last London team in an All Ireland quarter-final then we’re going to make sure we do London proud and give it our best shot,” said McCartan, a two-time All Ireland winner with Down.

“It’s up to us to give them a challenge. There’s no point lying down just because it’s Corofin. We’re not going out just to fulfil a fixture, we’ve put a lot of effort in to this.

“We’ve had good numbers at training and I’m sure the guys are looking forward to it. I’m certainly looking forward to it. It’s going to be a big day at Ruislip.”

It was Corofin’s strength in depth that proved decisive in extra-time against Mitchels after they had victory snatched from their grasp in normal time when the three-in-a-row Mayo champions scored the last five points.

The 2015 All Ireland champions led 2-4 to 1-3 at half-time with goals from Galway U21 player Colin Brady and Micheal Lundy.

Corofin, who this year made it five Galway titles in a row, saw Justin Burke’s extra-time penalty saved by Castlebar ‘keeper Rory Byrne, but they regained the lead through scores from Gary Sice, Ronan Steede and Jason Leonard.

Kevin O’Brien’s men kicked on through Sice, Barry O’Donovan and Martin Farragher to retain the title.

Experience

“I was expecting it to be Corofin, they’ve got that bit of experience and nous,” added McCartan, who is in his second year as Fulham boss.

“I watched them play against St Brigid’s and they’re a top-class outfit, and obviously it’s going to be a very big ask for us. “But we can only control the controlables.

We’ve got to get our own performance right. We’ve got to make sure we get our players focused, and that we play the game and not the occasion.”

The Galway kingpins had also needed extra-time to get past Brigid’s in the semi-final, and so will arrive at Ruislip battle-hardened, although they picked up injuries against Mitchels, losing Kieran Fitzgerald, Ciaran McGrath and Lundy.

Corofin retained the Galway title with a comfortable 2-14 to 0-10 win over Mountbellew-Moylough.

