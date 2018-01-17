London GAA: We’ll give it everything

January 17, 2018

Fulham Irish forward Marty Hughes says the London champions will not be holding back when they face Galway’s Corofin at McGovern Park on Sunday in their re-fixed All Ireland Club Senior Football Championship quarterfinal.

A veteran of the South Londoners’ 2011 All Ireland Club SFC quarter-final with Roscommon’s St Brigid’s, Hughes is fully aware of the size of the task Fulham face, a task made all the greater by the postponement of the original game due to snow.

The Fulham line up on Sunday will be very different from the one which faced St Brigid’s, but just like their contemporises of 2011, the class of 2018 will also have nothing to lose.

“It’s a big ask, but we’ll give it everything we have,” said Hughes. “Just as against St Brigids we’re in bonus territory, while Corofin start out every year expecting to win Galway and then Connacht and an All Ireland.

“It’s definitely a step up. In my eyes, they’re as good a team as Crossmaglen – they’re there every year. They’ve county players, lads who’ve been there and done it, all over their squad.”

Hughes helped Fulham Irish to a second- ever senior title last year with victory over Tir Chonaill Gaels, and in doing so picked up a second London senior county winner’s medal with the club. He might easily have been watching the game from the stand, however, having come close to calling it a day in 2016. He credits manager Greg McCartan with igniting a flame within him.

“It’s nice to win a championship any day, but especially having been with the club so long,” said Hughes, who joined Fulham Irish in 2008.

“I thought 2016 would be my last year, but with Greg being involved the senior players put in a big push, especially Dave O’Connor, Mickey Murphy and John Gilfedder.

“Greg will live and die for us; he puts everything into the club and training. You can’t not get involved in a team like that. It’s very hard to walk away after one training session with Greg – you’re hooked.”