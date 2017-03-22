Friends of the Holy Land celebrate St Patrick

The Friends of the Holy Land charity raised £3,000 by holding a St Patrick’s Night party at Our Lady of Victories church in Kensington.

Irish actress, Mairin de Buitleir, who stars in the popular, long running Irish soap Ros na Run hosted the evening and 160 guests were entertained by traditional Irish musicians the Jacket Spuds.

Wearing brightly coloured dance outfits Scoil Rince Ceim Oir (Irish School of Dancing) gave a skilful and exuberant performance which wowed the audience.

Every shade of green, alongside the Irish tricolour, adorned the hall and the saying “everyone wants to be Irish on St Patrick’s Day” couldn’t have been more apt as guests from all parts of the world including China, France, Italy, Lebanon and the Philippines reflected the multicultural community that is Kensington & Chelsea.

Rickman Estate Agents sponsored the event held in honour of Ireland’s national saint (who is also the patron saint of Nigeria!) Funds raised will support Christians in the Holy Land, many of whose lives are pervaded with fear and anguish.

Mgr James Curry, Chairman of Kensington FHL, said, “It was good to see so many, young and old, gathered together for a night of music, culture and fun. I was encouraged that people of different faiths and nationalities united in a desire to assist the beleaguered Christian community in the Holy Land. The need to support Christians in Palestine-Israel is more necessary than ever”.