Friend of Dorothy

11/12/2019

David Hennessy talks to Honor Heffernan about her cabaret show inspired by Dorothy Parker, her sadness about her friend Gay Byrne’s passing, her battle with alcoholism and how she learned to leave with the sudden deaths of her mother and sister.

Known as Ireland’s first lady of jazz, Honor Heffernan is bringing her Dorothy Parker inspired cabaret show The Whistling Girl to Hammersmith’s Irish Cultural Centre later this month. Although she has travelled the world as a singer, Honor is also known as an actor and has appeared in Neil Jordan’s Angel, Glenroe and Fair City and acted for directors Lenny Abrahamson and Michael Winterbottom. Combining her acting and singing talents have seen The Whistling Girl acclaimed.

“I’ve waited all my life for this project,” Honor tells The Irish World. “This is just so perfect for me. Most of my friends who see the show say, ‘Oh God, Honor, that’s made for you’. And it is. It’s everything I could have wished for musically, creatively and lyrically. It’s like manna from heaven.”

Dorothy Parker was an American journalist, poet and satirist, known for her biting wit. Honor jumped at the chance when musician Trevor Knight asked Honor to sing in a project that combined Dorothy’s words with music.

“It really brings her alive in such a way. I put it all down to the music and her lyrics because the music is fantastic and her lyrics are incredible.

“She shows us all of herself in her lyrics. You’re moved from one place to the other in seconds. She just turns from one thought to the other and often dark but always dark with a wry smile. It’s very hard to describe the show, very hard to describe it.

“Most people just say, I didn’t know much about her. I’m going to go home and Google her now. I didn’t know that much about her. All I knew about her was her funny quips: ‘Men don’t make passes at girls who wear glasses. You can lead a horticulture but you can’t make her think’. ‘Beauty is only skin deep but ugly goes straight to the bone’.”

“She was an animal rights activist. She was a human rights activist. She left all her money to the Martin Luther King Foundation.”

The activism is something that Honor shares with her subject as she met her collaborator Trevor at a march for Palestinian rights. They have since fallen in love.

“As a five year old child, she was looking out the window on Christmas Eve- and she was a Rothschild, not one of the wealthiest but wealthy enough- She was looking out the window of her house and her grandmother or somebody was there and there were men outside shovelling the coal.

“Dorothy said, ‘Oh those poor men’. And whoever was with her, her relation said, ‘Oh, aren’t they lucky to have work?’ She said from that day on she realised the injustice of it all. I suppose I’m a bit like that myself. I’m mad into animals. I’m a vegan. I don’t eat meat, dairy, eggs, fish, anything.

“In lots of ways, I suppose I identify with her, not in her cleverness and her wit. I don’t have that, I’m afraid. I always think of what I should have said the next day. Why didn’t I say that?

“If she was alive now, I think we would be looking at her as a woman to admire and make a heroine out of because she would be so strong willed and so opinionated in positive ways.”

The show is a departure from her usual genre of jazz and Honor describes the show as Weimar cabaret: “I loved singing jazz and I still do.”

The Hammersmith show will see Honor and Trevor launch their album in the UK. They have already performed in New York, the home of Dorothy Parker and Belgrade. Some could say that making a more permanent move to London much earlier in her career may have benefitted Honor but insecurities in herself prevented her from taking this step: “I just wasn’t in the right place in my head unfortunately. Not unfortunately, I don’t really even think like that. I don’t think I should have done… I could have done… I didn’t and that’s what life was at the time and this is what life is now.

“That’s all we have. I don’t really have regrets. What’s the point? There is no point to them. Now is what we have and can do with. Tomorrow: Who knows? Yesterday: Finished.”

For the full interview, see this week’s Irish World.

The Whistling Girl is at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith on Saturday 30 November as part of the Blásta music festival which sees Irish music events taking place there throughout the month of November.