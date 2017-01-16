Free Hotel Rooms for Hospice Visitors

Galway hotelier offers free rooms for those visiting relatives in hospice

A Galway hotel owner is offering help to those whose loved ones are spending their last days in the city’s hospice by offering them free accommodation. Galway Hospice Foundation is a voluntary organisation. It was established through local voluntary efforts, and continues to be managed by a Board of Directors who give their services free-of-charge.

Geoff Canavan, who owns 7 Cross Street Boutique, is also asking other hoteliers to do the same.

”We’re offering free accommodation for people who are referred to us by the hospice to come and stay with us,” he told Her.ie ”My sister recently passed away from cancer and so I had an awareness of the work the hospice were doing.

“One of the most important things when someone is ill, is that you spend some time with them and in my instance, we were living in Galway so it was a bit easier for us, but for those that weren’t and they had to travel that can cause some difficulties, so that’s where it came from.

”The most important thing you have is time, and it’s priceless, so if you can facilitate that by giving someone more time with the person who’s ill, then it’s something worth doing.”

He stressed that his hotel is quite small so he wants to encourage other businesses to help to the same thing during busier seasons, and hopes it could spread to hotels in Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

Galway Hospice has two self-catering lodges close to the hospice that can be made available to families but with the large number of people using the highly-praised service, they are often occupied.

