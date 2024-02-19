Fréa launches Big Irish Breakfast campaign

Fréa celebrated the launch of their St Patrick’s Day fundraising campaign by inviting Sarah Mangan, Consul General of Ireland for the North of England, to take part in Fréa’s Big Irish Breakfast.

Over a delicious spread, members of the Fréa team including Ant Hanlon, Breege McDaid and Patrick Morrison explained how they want Irish people everywhere to join Fréa’s Big Irish Breakfast 11-17 March and raise much-needed funds for the vulnerable Irish communities across the North of England.

Breege McDaid of Fréa said: “Throughout the last year, we have seen rising numbers of Irish people across the North of England struggling daily with the cost-of-living crisis, poor physical or mental health, social anxiety or isolation, an increase in homelessness, and women and children seeking refuge from domestic abuse.

“And these struggles mean they often miss out on these wonderful days of joy and connection.”

To support Fréa’s lifeline services for vulnerable Irish people, the charity is asking supporters to do three things: take a photo of their breakfast, tuck in and make a donation.

“A Fréa Big Irish Breakfast can be whatever you want it to be, from a cup of tea to a full Irish,” explains Breege. “And you can do it solo, or you can use it as an excuse to connect with friends, family and colleagues – in person or online.”

Fréa is looking forward to seeing breakfasts happening all over the UK, Ireland and beyond. “We’re asking people to use the hashtag #FreaBigIrishBreakfast when they post on social media so that we can see how far Irish hospitality is spreading – and to inspire as many people as possible to support Frea’s life-changing work.”

Sarah Mangan, Consul General of Ireland for the North of England, was interested to hear more about the campaign.

She said: “Fréa does fantastic work to support our most vulnerable community members across the North. St Patrick’s Day is an important chance to connect with our Irish identities, with other members of the Global Irish, and with Ireland itself. Supporting Fréa’s Big Irish Breakfast is a lovely way to make those connections and to support those unable to share in the excitement of St Patrick’s Day because of the challenges they face.”

Every donation, big or small, changes lives. “A takeaway coffee might cost £3, but a £3 donation to Fréa buys a box of 120 teabags for one of our dementia groups,” said Breege McDaid. “At the other end of the spectrum, £100 provides safe temporary accommodation for a mother and her children fleeing domestic abuse. Every penny raised goes towards Fréa’s lifeline services for Irish people of all ages across the North of England.”

Fréa is a partnership of three Irish charities connecting communities, celebrating culture and delivering lifeline services across the North of England. The charities – Irish Community Care, Irish Community Care Manchester and Leeds Irish Health and Homes – are independent organisations rooted in a shared vision and values.

Find out more about Fréa’s Big Irish Breakfast by clicking here and make a donation via the ‘Donate’ button.