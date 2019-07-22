Fr Seamus Hetherton’s funeral arrangements

28 May 2017; Father Seamus Hetherton, from Virginia, Co Cavan, a former All-Ireland winner with Cavan in 1952, speaking prior to the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between London and Leitrim at McGovern Park, in Ruislip, London, England. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

On Thursday 1 August there will be a Mass at 7.00 pm at Our Lady of Fatima Higgins Lane Quinton, Higgins Lane, Quinton, Birmingham B32 1LL

Friday 2 August Mass at St Mary’s Church Harborne Vivian Road, Birmingham B17 0DN

Sunday 4 August body to be removed to Gibney’s Undertakers in Oldcastle County Meath The Square, Oldcastle, Co. Meath, A82 AC83, Ireland +353 49 854 1124.

Burial on Monday 5 August at Munterconnaught Knocktemple Virginia, County Cavan, A82 PF98, Ireland

