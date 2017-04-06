Foster and Allen on Celebrity Pointless

Irish country duo Mick Foster and Tony Allen are to appear on prime time Saturday night television in the UK, as they take to the BBC quiz Pointless.

The pair, who have enjoyed a musical partnership spanning over four decades, appear on the celebrity version on April 8th, which is hosted by Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman.

And the pair were such a hit with the hosts that they want them to become regular fixtures, and be the Pointless version of The Muppets’ Statler and Waldorf, because of their heckling.

Accordion player Mick Foster was second of the duo to go on and found himself stumped on a series of questions about well know British figures born outside the UK.

“I’d rather be playing an accordion than answering these questions. I’m snookered as they say. I might as well be blindfolded and throwing darts at the board,” he said. “I haven’t the remotest idea of any of these questions so seeing as though I can’t go for not a clue, I have to say someone.

“The reason I put Tony on first is he knows something. I know nothing. There’s more brains in a hen’s head than mine and there’s only an inch between that and a hen’s ear.”

