Death of racing legend Tommy Carberry

The Irish World is saddened to learn of the death of former championship jockey Tommy Carberry.

Mr Carberry, who would have been 76 in September, was twice overall champion Irish jockey and five times champion National Hunt jockey.

From Ratoath, Co Meath, he rode his first race in 1958 in his mid teens and became champion apprentice in 1959 starting a riding career that lasted until 1982 when he began the next chapter of his life in racing as a trainer.

Among the many victories in his career the 1970 and 1971 Cheltenham Gold Cups and the 1975 Aintree Grand National on which he rode L’Escargot. At Aintree he beat Red Rum’s attempt for three Grand National wins in a row.

As a trainer he worked with his son Paul, also a jockey, and between them, with a horse called BobbyJo, they won the 1998 Irish Grand National.

Father and son enjoyed victory the following year as well. Both were honoured at that year’s Irish World Awards at the Galtymore in Cricklewood.

Our condolences to Paul and the extended Carberry family.

