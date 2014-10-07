Former Cardinal recommends married priests

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

A retired second generation Irish cardinal has said that he would ask Rome to ordain married men as Catholic priests.

Speaking on a Radio 4 documentary, Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor said: “If I were a bishop of a diocese that had a very small number of priests … I would ask permission I think of Rome to ordain suitable married men. But I think it’s got to be done very carefully because I think celibacy is a great gift to the church. But circumstances may I think … may impel bishops and bishops conferences to ordain married men.”

The interview took place before the resignation of Bishop Kieran Conry who stood down after admitting having an affair with an parishoner.

The cardinal, who retired in 2009, said that celibacy had been “a great advantage to the Catholic Church over the last at least 10 centuries”. He said:”Secondly, I’d say it’s not a dogma. Therefore it can be changed.”