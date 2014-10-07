Former Cardinal recommends married priests
A retired second generation Irish cardinal has said that he would ask Rome to ordain married men as Catholic priests.
Speaking on a Radio 4 documentary, Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor said: “If I were a bishop of a diocese that had a very small number of priests … I would ask permission I think of Rome to ordain suitable married men. But I think it’s got to be done very carefully because I think celibacy is a great gift to the church. But circumstances may I think … may impel bishops and bishops conferences to ordain married men.”
The interview took place before the resignation of Bishop Kieran Conry who stood down after admitting having an affair with an parishoner.
The cardinal, who retired in 2009, said that celibacy had been “a great advantage to the Catholic Church over the last at least 10 centuries”. He said:”Secondly, I’d say it’s not a dogma. Therefore it can be changed.”
COMMENTS (1)
Sign in or create your account to join the discussion
I would like to see a secular Ireland in my lifetime .Think of the history of Ireland from the Normans onwards and the damage and suffering caused by the Cat Church in Ireland. Even the present day and the child abuse. When will we ever be able to free ourselves from this awful corrupt organisation with it’s pathetic and childish beliefs. Organisations like your help to hold us in chains to this evil religion, which fails to explain the reasons for the part they played in our sugjection. Thanks for listening. Did you know up until the 19th centuary all the brothels in Rome were run as means of income for the Popes.