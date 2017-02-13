Forget contouring, try canvassing

Contouring was the buzz word in beauty last year, but this year it’s all about canvassing – embracing a more natural feel while also emphasising the areas of your face you like the most. Beauty expert Grace Fodor told Cover Media: “As we move into 2017, perfect skin is less about the matte finish and heavy contouring of the last few years, but much lighter, and more polished.”

The best way to try out this trend is to invest in some key products. Maybelline has recently released its Master Camo Corrector palette, which has everything you need to perfectly canvas your complexion. Alongside colour correctors, green for redness and yellow for dark under-eye circles, the palette contains concealers to cover up circles and blemishes, as well as highlighter to brighten up shadows and enhance your features. The way you need to use this palette depends entirely on your skin type and face shape, so try out a few different options before committing to one.

Once you’ve gone to town with colour correctors, Grace advises: “Follow with buildable foundation coverage only where you need it most, using a stippling brush to get the best airbrush finish.”

Our favourite foundation for this finish is Estee Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, applied with Real Techniques’ Stippling Brush.

Blusher is the final make-up step in this look, with Grace recommending a peach cream blush such as Studio 10’s Plumping Blush Glow-plexion, which will help to give a “fresh youthful finish”. Barry M’s Cream Blush in Peach Melba is a cheaper alternative.

To complete your canvassed look, Grace recommends using an ice-water or finishing spray “for an all-day base that doesn’t look caked on”. Top of her list is Avene Thermal Water – a spritz packed with skin nourishing minerals.

