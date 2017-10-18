Folk legends team up with Nathan for rock cover

Foster and Allen have taken on a new challenge for their latest single, as they replace fiddles for accordions as they take on a popular Status Quo classic.

The pair have called on Nathan Carter to cover Burning Bridges, and the video shows the trio taking to the streets of Belfast as they perform the track, turning the rock anthem into a country show tune.

It is the first release from their latest album of the same name, which features classic hits such as Old Flames and After All These Years.

“I said to Mick, you know that track Burning Bridges? We could replace the fiddles with two accordions and that would be good craic wouldn’t it?” says Tony Allen asked partner Mick Foster.

And Tony said the inspiration for the whole thing came from a chat in a Belfast pub.

“I was in the Opera House in Belfast for the Charlie Landsborough concert last year,” he told BBC News NI.

“Nathan Cather was there and we went across to the pub after the show and I asked him to do a song with us and he said ‘yes’. And that’s how it all came about.”

Foster and Allen, who have been together for 42 years, are more synonymous with songs such as A Bunch of Tyme, Old Flames and After All These Years. So was the decision to cover a rock song controversial?

Tony said it wasn’t hard to convince his musical partner Mick Foster, as he is a massive Status Quo fan, and they’d heard the acoustic versions of Status Quo songs. The hardest part was finding time to record the track.

“Eventually we got Nathan into the studio because he is a very busy man,” said Tony.

The video was mostly filmed in Belfast, with a few highlights from the peace bridge in Londonderry. Tony thinks Belfast is an “absolutely beautiful” city, and didn’t always get the credit it deserved.

“We’ve been playing in Northern Ireland for the guts of 40 years.

“We used to play in the old arts theatre for full weeks at a time and we still play the Grand Opera House; we’ll be up there again next March.

“I could spend any day of the week in Belfast, its just a lovely city.”

