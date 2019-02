Flights resume after drone sighting at Dublin Airport

February 21, 2019

Flights have been resumed at Dublin Airport after they were temporarily halted due to a “confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield”.

A spokesman said the flights were suspended due to safety reasons. The disruption lasted just over 30 minutes.

“We apologise for any inconvenience. The safety and security of passengers is always our key priority,” a spokesperson said on Twitter.

More to follow