Fleadh Wexford Celt rockers Cry Before Dawn

Fleadh for Wexford Celt rockers ‘Cry Before Dawn’

Celtic rockers ‘Cry Before Dawn’ are returning to London for a one-off show for the first time in five years to end their 2016 summer tour, writes Adam Shaw.

The Wexford group is to give a special performance at Nell’s Jazz and Blues Club in Kensington as part of the venue’s Fleadh Week. Having built up a strong following in both Ireland and the UK during the 1980s and 90s, bassist Vinny Doyle is hopeful of a positive reception in two weeks’ time.

“We want people to come along because they’re interested now, of course, but we’re hoping as well that people will remember what we were about all those years ago,” he said.

“The venue’s well-known and it’s a Saturday night so I’m sure everyone will be in for a good time.”

The band is glad to be playing at a Fleadh event – as it did back in London in 2011 – as the band members are proud of how they fuse modern rock with Irish pipes and whistles to create a lively sound.

Double platinum

It is a style which proved popular with listeners as they secured several awards including the Irish Recorded Musical Association prizes for Ireland’s Best Newcomer in 1987 and Ireland’s Best Band in 1989.

They have two double platinum selling albums, reached the top 20 in the Irish music charts on five occasions and gained a cult following for representing contemporary Irish issues through their music. The performance in Kensington will mark the latest instalment to a successful comeback following a 20- year absence.

The 2011 reunion was followed by a ‘best of ’ CD as well as a new single, Is this what you waited for?, and a live album, Live at the Opera House.

They have since undertaken tours of Ireland and are hoping to rekindle some of their former glories in the UK, starting with a special set at Nell’s. Cry Before Dawn will be performing on Saturday 22 October. Tickets (including performances from other bands) cost £20.