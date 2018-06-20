Fleadh Cheoil comes to Drogheda

June 20, 2018

Among the many reasons to visit Ireland’s Ancient East this summer is the fact the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will be in Drogheda this August.

The ‘wee county’ of Louth’s historic city enjoyed another successful maritime festival last weekend and regularly attracts visitors to the nearby Boyne Valley site. But it is pushing the boat out for the Fleadh which it hopes will generate €40m in local revenue and which it will host again next year.

Chairperson of the Fleadh Executive Committee Lolo Robinson said the decision to host the Fleadh in Drogheda on the east coast was “an endorsement of our hard work to date and a vote of confidence in the people of Drogheda and County Louth, who are committed to delivering a world-class event and a memorable visitor experience.”

She promised a hugely successful event that will “establish Drogheda as a must-visit destination along Ireland’s Ancient East.”

Every year the fleadh attracts more than 400,000 visitors and is the world’s largest celebration of Irish music, language, song and dance.

Chief Executive of Louth County Council Joan Martin said: “County Louth already has a long established and extensive arts, heritage and cultural programme and the Fleadh will further cement this, whilst enhancing our flourishing ‘Creative Ireland Programme’.

“This year’s event will shine a spotlight on County Louth and the surrounding region, which will afford us a unique opportunity to capitalise on a national and international audience.

“It has been estimated that up to €40m will flow into County Louth as a result of the festival, with the long-term benefits to include increased awareness of Drogheda and County Louth as a tourist destination and forging strong community ties.”

This August marks the first time in many years that the Fleadh will be held on the east coast and Drogheda is perfectly positioned to capitalise on the population numbers in both Dublin and Belfast. The town’s strategic location just off the M1 and its first class public transport links makes it the perfect location for visitors to travel to with ease.

For further information on this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann visit www.fleadhcheoil.ie

You may also be interested in: