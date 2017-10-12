Five-star Kingdom Kerry Gaels Belgium bound

All-Britain Ladies Junior Provincial Championship Final

KKG Ladies 5-23

Roger Casements 2-03

London junior champions Kingdom Kerry Gaels overcame a strong challenge from Warwickshire champions Roger Casements of Coventry in the All Britain Junior Provincial Championship final.

The match, played at Eire Og’s pitch in Horspath, Oxford, saw a bright start for the girls in green and gold with the first point of the game from centre half forward Clodagh Brennan followed by a goal from captain Hannah Fortune, all within the first few minutes of play.

Roger Casements replied with a point of their own before KKG were awarded a penalty, which midfielder Ailish Healy dispatched to the back of the net to take KKG’s lead to 2-1 to 0-1.

Roger Casements started to settle into the game and good interplay from their forwards brought a goal and then a point in quick succession.

Strong play from KKG Ladies, working the ball out of their hardworking defence, through the midfielders and onto the forwards resulted in points for Helen Murphy, Clodagh Brennan, Healy and Fortune.

Roger Casements scored a second goal midway through the first-half to bring their score up to 2-2, but KKG added further points and then goals from Ruth Kearney and Brennan to leave the halftime score 4-8 to 2-2 in favour of the Londoners.

In the second half, it was more of the same from the London girls who took a strong hold on the game and started to show some great teamwork scoring a number of fine points and another goal.

Murphy’s pointed frees kept the scoreboard ticking over whilst Brennan – who finished top scorer on 2-4 before going off injured – Ruth Kearney (1- 3), Hannah Fortune (1-4), Ailish Healy (1-5), Faye Kearney (0-1) and Edel O’Sullivan (0-1) all contributed to a final total of 5-23 for the London team.

A KKG spokesperson said after the game: “Huge thanks to everyone at the Eire Og club for the use of the facilities and the hospitality on the day.

“KKG Ladies would also like to thank their sponsors and supporters for all of the well wishes and support so far this year.”

KKG Ladies now go on to play the European champions, Belgium, in the preliminary round of the All-Ireland Junior Club Championship this Sunday.

