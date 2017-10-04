First World War football match to be recreated

A host of celebrities are to recreate the First World War football matches between British and German soldiers during the unofficial Christmas truce.

The matches are believed to have taken place in ‘no man’s land’ on the Western Front in Belgium and France in December 1914, as both armies left their trenches to exchange seasonal greetings.

Screen Your Story, a screenwriting and filmmaking competition for children, of Barnes in London, will host the match which will include comedian Jack Whitehall, former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon, Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing and the president of a Borussia Dortmund fan club, Benjamin McFadden.

“I was talking to Michael Morpurgo [head judge at Screen Your Story] and he told me about this book, ‘The Best Christmas Present in the World’, and I thought it would be a fabulous idea for our competition’s theme this year to be about homecoming, which chimes in with this,” said Anne Mullins, who founded Screen Your Story three years ago.

“I asked Jack [Whitehall] if he would captain an England team if I put it together and he agreed, so the idea just grew.”

Mr Whitehall, who presents the prizes at Screen Your Story’s yearly gala, will captain the England XI while Mr McFadden will lead the German side at Barnes Elms Sports Club on 10 December (kick-off 1pm) with all money raised going to the Prostate Cancer UK charity.

