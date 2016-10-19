First Anniversary Christy Kissane

Memorial mass for Christy Kissane on Saturday 22nd of October at Sacred Heart Church, Quex Road, Kilburn

In loving memory of Christy Kissane late of London and formerly of Breanlee, Beaufort, Co Kerry who died 21 October 2015

“Gone is the face we loved so dear, silent is the voice we loved to hear,

Too far away for sight or speech, but not too far for thought to reach,

Sweet to remember him who once was here,

And who, though absent is just as dear.”

Love forever and always Danny, Sheila, family and all at the Danny Sullivan Group.

In loving memory of our President, Christy Kissane.

“He had a nature you could not help loving

And a heart that was purer than gold

And to those who knew him and loved him

His memory will never grow cold.”

Love from your friends and colleagues at the Kerry Association London.

On behalf of the Kingdom Kerry Gaels – Friday 21st of October will mark the first year anniversary of the passing of our much loved colleague Christy Kissane.

“It has been a difficult year for the club and we have struggled to replace such an important influence. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Christy’s legacy will live on and he will be represented by the club for years to come.”

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday 22nd of October at Sacred Heart Church, Quex Road, Kilburn at 6pm.

All are welcome to the Kingdom Bar, Kilburn after the Mass to raise a glass in his memory.

Christie was the owner of Kerry’s flagship pub in Kilburn, the Kingdom, which was itself a testimony to Christy’s love of GAA as he frequently hosted the Kerry players and the Sam Maguire Cup.

Christy’s proud boast was that he had been to every All Ireland football final since 1962 except for the one in 1968 when construction work kept him in London.

His first pub, in the mid-1970s, was the Windsor Castle on the Harrow Road which he built into a chain of pubs and taverns across west and north west London before eventually concentrating on his pride and joy, the Kingdom in Kilburn.

Following masses in London and his Kerry hometown, Christy was laid to rest on Friday 30th October 2015 at Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort, Co. Kerry.

He was a beloved member of the London Irish Community, and has been sadly missed over the last 12 months.