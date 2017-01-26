Film Review: Sing

Dallas Buyers Club star Matthew McConaughey has followed up his voice role in Kubo and the Two Strings with another children’s movie, in which he voices Buster Moon, a koala with dreams of becoming a theatre mogul.

The koala’s theatre hasn’t been having much success, the debts are rising and he has received several closure warnings so he puts on a talent show, which he hopes will save the venue.

He decides to hold The X Factor-style auditions to find his performers and due to an administrative error, his adverts get circulated across the whole city, promising the winner a $100,000 cash prize, which he doesn’t actually have.

He chooses Johnny the gorilla (Taron Egerton), pigs Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) and Gunter (Nick Kroll), mouse Mike (Seth McFarlane), punky porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), and elephant Meena (Tori Kelly).

They all have their own individual storylines – Johnny doesn’t want to become part of his family’s criminal organisation, Rosita is an under-appreciated housewife finally doing something for herself, although she is teamed with overzealous pig Gunter, Mike is in trouble with bears for cheating at gambling, Ash is going solo after ditching her bandmate and boyfriend, and Meena has stage fright.

Recruiting actors with real vocal abilities is a big selling point for Sing – pop music fans will enjoy Witherspoon’s rendition of Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off, Egerton’s impressive version of Sam Smith’s Stay With Me or Johansson’s original track Set It All Free.

The film relies heavily on pop tunes, with more than 60 included in it, some to please the older generation like Elton John and newer singles like Nicki Minaj’s Anaconda, which is hilariously sung by three rabbits during the audition stage montage thqat is one of the standout moments of the movie.

As it’s a children film, a strong message is to be expected, and Sing is about teamwork, pursuing what makes you happy and being who you truly are. It doesn’t have a lot going on plot-wise and it gets weaker once the rehearsals for the big show are under way but there are so many entertaining moments, laughs and scenes to sing and bop along to that it’s unlikely the younger audience members will notice.

© Cover Media