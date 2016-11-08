FIFA to take action over Ireland’s 1916 jersey

25 March 2016; Students, from Trinity Comprehensive School Ballymun, Co. Dublin, read out passages from Poblacht na hEireann before the game. 3 International Friendly, Republic of Ireland v Switzerland. Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Picture credit: Cody Glenn / SPORTSFILE

FIFA to take action over Ireland’s 1916 jersey

The governing body of world football has confirmed that they have opened disciplinary proceedings against the Republic of Ireland. It is over the 1916 commemorative jersey the national team wore when they played Switzerland in a friendly game in March.

25 March 2016; The Republic of Ireland team line out ahead of the game. 3 International Friendly, Republic of Ireland v Switzerland. Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, Dublin Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

The decision comes after FIFA told the English FA that they were in breach of their policies if their players wore a poppy in their forthcoming matches.

They say it goes against the regulation on ‘all playing equipment items used on, or brought into the pitch area, for all matches, any form of advertising… of political, religious, commercial, personal statements, images, and/or other announcements, is strictly prohibited’. But the argument was then raised that Ireland was allowed to play with a 1916 logo earlier this year.

FIFA have now said: “We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened on this matter. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage nor speculate on any outcome.” The FAI said it would not be commenting on the development.

