November 8, 2017

Fewer teen mums as Irish mothers get older

Figures for 2015 just released by the Central Statistics Office, the number of mothers in Ireland in their 40s, and the number of children born to unwed parents has increased significantly.

The average age of a mother who gave birth in Ireland increased from 30.8 in 2004 to 32.5 in 2015. The number of teenage mothers fell by 50.2 per cent between 2005 and 2015, from 2,406 in 2005 to 1,199 in 2015.

In the decade between 2005 and 2015, there was a 62.7 per cent increase in the number of mothers in their 40s. In 2015, there were 4,000 births to mothers in their 40s, in 2005 there were 2,566.

In 2015 over one in three of all births was to an unmarried mother, outside of marriage or civil partnership in 2015. In 1985 that figure was 8.5 per cent. In 2015 mothers under 30 accounted for 29.3 per cent of births. In 2005 mothers under 30 represented 38.9 per cent of all births.

In 2015 Irish parents welcomed into the world 1,196 sets of twins, 31 sets of triplets and one set of quadruplets. A total of 65,536 births were recorded in Ireland in 2015, 33,480 males and 32,056 females, a drop of 12.8 per cent since 2010.

There were 30,127 deaths in Ireland in 2015, an increase of 875 on the previous year. Almost 30 per cent of deaths due to malignant neoplasms, 31.1 per cent of deaths were due diseases of the circulatory system, 12.8 per cent were from diseases of the respiratory system. The natural increase (births minus deaths) in 2015 was 35,409, a decrease of 6.9 per cent on 2014.

