Fears grow for London-Irish teen missing in Malaysia

08/05/2019

A 15-year-old girl with an Irish passport has gone missing while on holiday in Malaysia, in what police and family are treating as a possible abduction.

Nora Quoirin, who has special needs, is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for about 20 years.

The 15-year-old went missing while on holiday with her family at the Dusun resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, 40 miles south of the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The resort is adjacent to the 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) Berembun forest reserve.

Nora, whose mother is Irish and father is French, is understood to have been travelling on an Irish passport.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs have said consular assistance was being provided to Nora’s family.

Her father discovered she was missing from her room at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday, and noticed that her window was open, according to the Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) charity.

Missing, Seremban, Malaysia. Urgent help needed to help Nora who suffers from learning disabilities to bring her home safe to her family. pic.twitter.com/xSZLqNIYZC — FindNora (@FindNora) August 4, 2019

Malaysian police have denied that the disappearance of Nora is being treated as a possible abduction, saying that there are no signs of foul play.

Speaking to press on Monday, Che Zakaria Bin Othman, deputy police chief of Negeri Sembilan, said: “So far there’s no indication of foul play, however investigations are still ongoing.”

This contradicted a statement from LBT, who are supporting her family.

LBT said in a Facebook post on Monday that the police were now treating the case as a possible abduction as well as a missing persons case.

After Malaysian police insisted that it was not being treated as an abduction, the charity said: “Contrary to several reports that police are NOT treating Nora’s disappearance as an abduction, the family have been told directly by police that they are treating it as both an abduction and missing persons case.”

Aisling Agnew, Nora’s aunt, told LBT that her parents and relatives in Ireland were distraught.

“Nora is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety,” she said. “Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily.

Nora’s family have set up a Twitter account (@FindNora), asking people from across the world to share her image, as well as an email address for information: (findnoraq@gmail.com). LBT has encouraged anyone with information about her disappearance to call +44 8000 988 485.