What do dads really want?

UK dads neglected or bought the wrong gifts for Father’s Day

New research by London Designer Outlet (LDO) in Wembley Park reveals fascinating insights into the nation’s shopping plans this Father’s Day. And it’s not good news for dads!

The national study of 2,000 consumers shows that not only are many of them totally neglected, but there is also little true knowledge amongst loved ones about what they’d actually want.

Nearly a quarter of dads across the nation (23%) will miss out on Father’s Day – with no plans whatsoever by their loved ones to buy a gift or surprise them with a fun experience.

For the lucky ones who will get a gift, sadly as a nation we’re likely to get it wrong – with dads even admitting to returning their gifts (25% more do so than mums with Mother’s Day gifts). This is most frequent among millennial gift-givers – with one in 10 presents returned unwanted.

So what do dads really want?

UK dads still appreciate traditional gifts and gestures for Father’s Day – with 31% valuing a card; 15% hoping for a gadget; 10% wanting chocolates; 7% wishing for an experience; and 7% hankering after new clothes.

Nationally, dads really do conform to the stereotypes, being almost five times more likely to want a gadget-based gift than mums. However, London dads aren’t so techy – 90% less keen than the national average.

Surprisingly when compared to the national average, almost one in five London dads are actually keen to receive flowers – nearly five times more than the national average (18% vs 4%).

When it comes to jewellery, London dads are also the kings of bling, with four times the national average wishing for jewellery on Father’s Day (4% vs national average of 1%).

Our local shopping centre, the LDO, helps take the guesswork out of Father’s Day – with 50 outlet shops offering year-round discounts of up to 70% off RRP, savvy Father’s Day shoppers will find more than they bargained for. Choose from a wide range of perfect, great-value gifts – including accessories at The Sunglass Hut; jewellery at Ernest Jones or Chapelle; fashion at Jack Wills, Levis, Raging Bull, Lee Wrangler and Superdry; adventure-wear at The North Face, sportswear at Nike, Asics, New Balance and adidas and smart attire from Suits Direct.If your dad is a bit of a foodie, a special meal at LDO might be the answer.

Choose from 20 bars, restaurants and coffee shops – ranging from Italian favourites Prezzo or Zizzi, to dim-sum at Ping Pong, a taste of Brazil at Cabana or the Caribbean vibe at Sugar Dumplin’.And to round off a wonderful Father’s Day, what better than to treat him to a blockbuster movie, popcorn and ice cream at one of the nine screens at LDO’s Cineworld?

More info at: www.londondesigneroutlet.com