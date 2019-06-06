Famed music label’s anniversary album has an Irish twang

06/06/2019

A concert celebrating the 80th anniversary of esteemed music label Topic Records will take place at the Barbican in London this Friday, 7th June.

To celebrate 80 years of Topic Records, the oldest independent record label in the world and the home of British folk music released an album featuring Irish artists such as Lisa O’Neill and Lankum.

Topic has its origins in the Workers’ Music Association and guided a mid-20th century folk revival right up until today.

Organisers say that the concert will capture that “fiercely independent spirit” with artists from across the label’s history and their peers, including Martin Carthy, Lisa Knapp, Sam Lee, Alasdair Roberts, Olivia Chaney, Spiro, Chris Wood, Marry Waterson, Bernard Butler, Gerry Diver, Emily Portman and Boss Morris.

A number of these artists also appear on’ ‘Vision & Revision: the First 80 Years of Topic Records’ – the deluxe double CD and double vinyl of the cream of contemporary British folk artists interpreting a song of their choice from Topic’s vast back catalogue.