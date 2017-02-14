Eye contour masks to de-puff and plump

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

If like us you’ve tried everything to hide the evidence of a big weekend showing on your face, specifically your puffy eyes, then you’ll know the pain of skipping your favourite salty snacks, banning wine in the evenings and turning in for an early night only to wake up and see those eye bags still intact.

Dealing with puffy peepers is not quite as simple as making a few healthy lifestyle tweaks though. Our eye area’s appearance can be exacerbated by pollution, poor sleep, poor make-up removal technique and hot, dry indoor air too. Also while they may promise to deliver you from the evil of dark circles, using heavy eye creams is another silent offender as they can often overburden skin at night and lead to swelling the next day.

Ordinary swelling around the eyes means you have an excessive accumulation of fluids, called edema, in surrounding skin tissue. Because the skin around the eyes is the thinnest skin in the body, swelling and discoloration can appear more prominent.

But there are a plethora of non-invasive treatments to tackle your puffy eye problems – starting with an eye contour mask. The beauty treatment is something of an Instagram phenomenon these days as celebrities regularly post pictures of themselves wearing under-eye patches.

They’re not intended for everyday use, but using an eye mask once a week is a smart anti-ageing tool. Packed with vitamins, botanicals and antioxidants to help protect from environmental damage, eye masks can lighten under-eye circles, reduce puffiness and plump fine lines, which all improve the overall eye contour. The latest wave of products contain a host of de-puffing, fine-line-plumping actives, ranging from caffeine to 24-karat gold.

Four of the best eye contour masks

For a cooling treatment that will help reduce the look of puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles, try Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. The energising eye contour gel patches contain Cucumber extract, which will help naturally detoxify, nourish, hydrate and de-puff the look of skin. These soothing and refreshing patches help leave the delicate eye contour area looking visibly younger, brighter and revitalized.

Guerlain’s Super Aqua-Eye Anti-Puffiness Smoothing Eye Patch promises to remove the signs of tiredness and dehydration in as little as ten minutes. These powerful eye patches intensely moisturise, smooth, and decongest the delicate eye contour area. Enriched with the desert rose flower complex this mask is intensely moisturising with anti-ageing properties.

Sisley Eye Contour Mask is a unique combination of Ginkgo biloba, Arnica, Horse Chestnut, Linden, and Vitamins. It works quickly to help rehydrate skin and smooth away visible signs of fatigue. Plus it goes on working after the mask is removed thanks to the original patch-like texture which leaves an ultra-soft, imperceptible film.

And for full on luxury, Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask is a natural seaweed based mask infused with a luxurious 24 Karat Gold Serum. The rich formula will re-plump and moisturise the delicate eye area to help it look smoothed, revitalised and radiant. It also contains powerful botanicals to eliminate the look of puffiness and fine lines and lighten the appearance of dark circles.

© Cover Media