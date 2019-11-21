Experience Sam Maguire in his home town

A tourism pursuit has developed in the home town of Sam Maguire, Dunmanway in West Cork, telling of the story of the town’s most famous son where he was born, educated and eventually buried.

Sam Maguire was Protestant by creed but nationalist by conviction. He is known for many things including recruiting Michael Collins to the IRB. He spent much time in London and captained the London Hibernians Gaelic Football Team to several All-Irelands between 1900 and 1904. He later became chairman of the London County Board and a trustee of Croke Park.

The cup given to the All-Ireland senior football champions every year is named in his honour.

Dunmanway was where thirteen Protestants were killed in 1922. These killings happened in the period of truce after the War of Independence and led to the outbreak of Ireland’s bloody Civil War.

The Sam Maguire Visitor Experience has been important in promoting reconciliation in a town that is still overcoming the effect of tragic events on both sides of the community by giving the community a uniting figure.

For more information go to: www.visitdunmanway.ie.