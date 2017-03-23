All expenses paid Kerry trip for Irish Elders

Ballybunion, Co. Kerry

The Kerry Trip Project is launched

The Kerry Emigrant Support Group (KES) and the London Irish Centre charity are offering older Irish people the chance to take part in an all-expenses paid trip to Ballybunion, Co. Kerry from 3rd to 10th June.

Transport will be via coach and ferry from Camden Square in London and all participants will be required to share a room. There is a full itinerary of outings for the holiday and people are also encouraged/aided to see their family for a short time if they would like to and if this is possible.

The criteria for this year’s trip is as follows:
• Born in Ireland or an Irish Citizen
• Over the age of 55
• Have not visited Ireland or been on a previous KES Kerry Trip in the last 3 years
• Low to moderate support needs and/or financially unable to make a trip to Ireland

For more information please contact:
The Kerry Trip Project
The London Irish Centre
50-52 Camden Square
London – NW1 9XB

Margaret Kiely 0207 916 2222 (press option 1 for Welfare) or Dane Buckley, Wellbeing Services Manager (danebuckley@londonirishcentre.org)

