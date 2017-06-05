Exiles sign international trio

London Irish have further bolstered their squad ahead of next season’s Premiership campaign with a trio of internationals signings.

Following on from last week’s announcement of seven new additions to Nick Kennedy’s squad, the Exiles have added two-times capped Wallaby back row forward Jake Schatz, Samo lock Teofilo Paulo and Fiji tighthead Manasa Saulo.

Schatz joins the Exiles from Melbourne Rebels having been a Super Rugby winner with Queensland Reds in 2011.

After nearly 100 appearances during seven seasons with the Reds, Schatz moved to the Melbourne Rebels in January as injury cover.

He made his Australia debut against Argentina in the 2014 Rugby Championship, and was then part of the Wallaby side beaten 26-23 by Ireland in Dublin. Schatz also skippered Australia Under-20s to the 2010 IRB Junior World Cup Final.

Second row Paulo has previously plied his trade for Ulster and Super Rugby side Auckland Blues, as well as making more than 50 appearances for Cardiff Blues after joining the Welsh region in 2013.

In 2105 he moved to side Benetton Treviso in 2015 and amassed 33 appearances for the Italian club.

Capped 30 times by Fiji, Saulo arrives at Irish from France Top 14 outfit Toulon, having made his Test debut against England at Twickenham in 2012.

London Irish Director of Rugby Nick Kennedy said: “Jake has played at the very highest level both domestically and internationally and he is a fantastic signing for us.

“He’s an abrasive ball carrier, who is aggressive over the ruck and will add dynamism to the back row.

“With his international experience, Teofilo is a very good addition who will further enhance the competition for places in the squad.

“Manasa is a very good signing for us and he’s got quality in the front row. He’s a dynamic ball carrier with a hard edge in defence, who will no doubt improve our pack considerably.”

You might also be interested in this article