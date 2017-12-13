Exiles’ London return edges a step closer

Construction work on the new Brentford Community Stadium could begin as early as February 2018 after Hounslow Council last week approved amendments to the plans.

The new ground, situated at Lionel Road in Kew, west London, would be home to Brentford FC, with London Irish Rugby Club also using the facility.

The amended plans were submitted to the London Borough of Hounslow in September by Lionel Road Developments Ltd and Kew Bridge Gate Developments LLP on behalf of Brentford Football Club and its development partner Be Living Ltd. As a result of the amendments, the capacity of the stadium has fallen and the ground made more compact, with access improved by the insertion of a new road along the northern perimeter of the site.

A public square, to include commercial outlets, has also been added to stadium entrance. Further changes inside the stadium included upgrading the broadcast, lighting and media facilities to bring them up to Premier League football and Premiership Rugby standards.

Amendments also had to be made to the Central Eastern and Central Southern residential sites.

The original 2016 application for the new stadium includes a request for permission “to allow playing of professional rugby at the stadium by London Irish Rugby Football Club” with London Irish wishing to use it as “their home ground, returning to their origins”.

“This decision by Hounslow Council is a great early Christmas present for fans,” said Brentford chairman Cliff Crown.

“We now hope to be in a position to begin stadium construction in February 2018, following completion of a revised agreement with LBH on our obligations and will share more details with fans on the stadium build phase early in the New Year.”

Chairman of Lionel Road Developments Ltd Conor Hayes added: “We are delighted that the Council has resolved to approve these last planning amendments that greatly improve the robustness and quality of the stadium and the enabling residential development.

“I would like to thank the London Borough of Hounslow and its Councillors as well as our entire team of engineers, architects and advisers for their hard work and support to date in helping us to get to this stage.

“We now look forward to getting on with the job of delivering this exciting project.”

London Irish currently play their home matches at the Madejski Stadium in Reading, where they are contracted to play until 2025-26.

Brentford’s current ground at Griffin Park will be turned into 487 new homes, a mixture of apartments to rent and buy, designed to meet the housing needs of the local area.