EU citizens in UK after Brexit will need ID papers

EU citizens in UK need ID papers

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said that EU citizens living in the UK will need to have some form of identification following Brexit.

Her comments came after she was asked about the situation by leading Labour MP Hilary Benn who now chairs the new Brexit Select Committee of MPs.

“There will be a need to have some sort of documentation…but we are not going to set it out yet,” she said. “We are going to do it in a phased approach, to ensure that we use all the technology advantages that we are increasingly able to harness, to ensure that all immigration is carefully handled.”

The Liberal Democrats spokesman for foreign affairs argued that such a move would add “roughly ten per cent to the Home Office workload”.

This, he estimates, will cost at least another £100 million a year and will require an extra 3,000 staff. Ms Rudd also appeared to contradict Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson who told Sky News on Sunday that he backed removing students from the overall immigration figures.

This move is also supported by Chancellor Philip Hammond but the Home Secretary told MPs that they would still be classed as migrants.

“Students play an important role in contributing to the economy and are most welcome in the UK.

“The internationally recognised definition of a migrant is someone coming here for over 12 months, so they are likely to stay within that definition, although I’m aware there are different views on this matter,” she said.

She added that they “represent an immigrant and are part of the numbers” and suggested that they could take the brunt as the Government seeks to reduce immigration numbers to the tens of thousands.

Ms Rudd explained that following the exit from the European Union, Britain would have greater control over its borders to help promote its own best interests.

“One thing for certain, though, is that when we do leave the European Union we will have more control over immigration from the European Union and will be making sure the immigration that we do get from the European Union gets the right balance of attracting the type of people who can really boost the UK businesses that need it,” she said.