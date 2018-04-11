Etty remembered at Tara Camogie 7s

Britain Camogie president Etty Kelly, who passed away recently at the age of 88, was remembered at Tara Camogie club’s annual 7s tournament on Saturday in Greenford.

In memory and appreciation of Etty, Maria Mooney of Madrid Harps/Eoghan Rua Derry became the first recipient of the Shield trophy, which will be awarded at Tara’s Camogie 7s going forwards. A minute’s silence was also observed.

The day saw some fantastic hard-fought camogie, despite the junior competition having to be postponed to a later date due to the recent heavy rain.

The senior competition involved Cappataggle from Galway, Ballybrown and Patrickswell, both from Limerick, a European combination team, and Croydon and Tara, both from London.

Cappataggle beat Patrickswell in the final to win the Senior Cup, sponsored by Getjar, while Europe beat Croydon after extra-time to win the Senior Shield, which was sponsored by The Parish Bar Wembley.

Michelle Skehill of Cappataggle was named Senior Player of the Tournament.

