Enterprise Ireland hopes Irish firms can ‘disrupt’ UK markets

May 23, 2018

Enterprise Ireland held an event focusing on ‘Disruptive’ technologies being used by Irish companies. The theme of the evening was “Ireland as Drivers for change in collaboration with the UK.”

Ed Greig, ‘Chief Disrupter’ at Deloitte Digital, hosted the event. Guests from Financial, Commercial, Legal, Accountancy and other sectors heard from five successful Irish technology companies who are already disrupting the market place in Ireland and further afield with their products and services.

The roles of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) Virtual Reality (VR) and Machine Learning were demonstrated in the presentations.

Longford man Brian O’Rourke from CitySwifter demonstrated his company’s solution for optimising data and Artificial intelligence (AI) to improve performance for bus transport networks.

Immersive VR Education founded by husband and wife team David & Sandra Whelan from Waterford provides an alternative to traditional distance learning platforms. Students, employees and tutors interact in virtual reality meeting rooms for private lessons, workshops and presentations.

OpenBack Smart Notifications has come up with a way to deliver personalised notifications on devices at the optimum time for the customer.

Open Back’s App is capable of monitoring devices to pinpoint behavioural triggers such as when a user is on the Wi-fi network or just unlocked their phones.

Michael Elliot founder of Over-C explained how his company offers a platform to achieve end-to-end visibility for service-centric operations – citing Waterloo railway station as an example. The aim is to maximise machine learning to cut down on outdated paper-based reporting, leading to better customer service and more efficiency.

Louella Morton from Dublin, co-founder of Test Reach presented her company’s cloud based solution for running examinations. Test Reach can recreate the exam hall environment over the Web using remote invigilation technology.

Candidates can sit their exam in convenient places – even their motor car and avoid having to take time off work.

This is sure to be especially useful for Professional membership bodies and Chartered Institutes who run certification programmes with Universities as well as companies who run internal certification exams.

