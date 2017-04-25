Ennis preparations for August’s Fleadh

Ḿicheál Ó Riabhaigh is quite excited about the Fleadh Cheoil’s return to Ennis, Co. Clare this year

This year County Clare will host Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in the town of Ennis for the second year in a row. Without doubt, Clare is a special county when it comes to traditional music and hundreds of thousands of visitors will flock to the town in August for the greatest festival of traditional music in the world.

Co. Clare is also a unique and beautiful place to visit, with stunning scenery and rugged landscapes that draw you back to nature in a mystical and spiritual way. From the Burren National Park in North Clare to the majestic Cliffs of Moher and further south to Loop Head, it is easy to appreciate why the value of traditions and the sense of place are so valued in Clare.

There is another Fleadh that has taken place in Ennis each year since 1974. It is of course the Fleadh Nua and has attracted enormous numbers of musicians and visitors from all over the world. It is a Fleadh of performance and participation, a gathering of friends that is very welcoming. It embodies the core values of the founders of Comhaltas in 1951, whose greatest desire was that traditional music would be enjoyed and shared as a truly vibrant art form.

This year, as always, Fleadh Nua has something for everyone – more than 120 different events over 9 days, including 4 evening concerts, a series of free lunchtime concerts, Singing Sessions with special guests, pub session trail, céilís, CD launches and much more.

Why not take the opportunity to visit Clare for Fleadh Nua from 21st to 29th May and experience the combination of a rich cultural tradition and the great natural beauty of the region.

Visit the towns and villages that are legendary in the world of traditional music – Kilfenora, Tulla, Miltown Malbay, Ennistymon and Doolin to name but a few and travel on the Wild Atlantic Way.

• Full details are available on www.fleadhnua.com or follow on Facebook or Twitter

