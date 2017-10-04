Robert Emmetts books its place in the final

October 4, 2017

CityJet Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Robert Emmetts 1-24

St Gabriels 0-16

By Fiona O’Brien

at McGovern Park

Robert Emmetts have made their third senior county final in a row, as they beat St Gabriels convincingly to set up a decider against Kilburn Gaels in a fortnight’s time.

After a spell of frees from the Gabriels early on Emmetts controlled the game throughout, to beat the team they’ve beaten in the past two county finals well.

Gabriels opened the scoring through a Michael Ivors free in the first minute, before Eoin Kiley put in a dangerous long ball for the Emmetts but no one was able to connect to it to make a score.

David Nolan did well to win the next puckout, and played it down the line before Kevin Coen won a free which Ivors took well for a two-point lead.

Man-of-the-match Gary Hill and Kiley teamed up well to put Joe Roberts through on goal but the ball was well intercepted by Fergus Fahy before Richie Murphy opened the Emmetts’ tally with a pointed free on eight minutes.

Wide and short

Ivors added two more frees next, before he got the Gabriel’s first score from play for a four-point lead, but the two sides began to put their opportunities wide and short before both settling into the game.

It all changed when the Emmetts scored a goal next, with James Barrett caught coming out of his goals, and the loose ball was quickly charged down by three Emmetts forwards before Murphy got the decisive touch to put it in the back of the net and leave just a point between the sides.

A lovely ball from Ronan Royston freed Coen on the right, and despite being surrounded by Emmetts players he emerged with the ball to take a point.

For the full match report see this week’s Irish World

ROBERT EMMETTS: Sean Ryan, Mark Conroy, Stephen Griffey, Aidan Ryan, Paddy McNaughton, Conor Walsh, Eoin Kiley, Ruari Costello, Gary Hill (0-3), Daryl Roberts (0-3), Richie Murphy (1-12, 7f, 1’65’), Alan O’Leary (0-1), Joe Roberts (0-2), Eoin Chawke (0-2, 1f), Conor Campion Subs: Fergus McMahon (0-1) for Campion.

ST GABRIELS: James Barrett, Fergus Fahy, Tomas Lally, Eoghan Pierce, Enda Cooney, David O’Gorman, Neil Rogers, Ronan Royston, Barry Devine, John McGrath, David Nolan (0-1), Kevin Coen (0-2), Michael Ivors (0-13, 9f), Eoin Tuohy.

You might also be interested in this article